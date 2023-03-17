FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce New Album 'BLACKOUT'

FROM ASHES TO NEW are ready to break boundaries with their hybrid, high-energy mix of hard rock, nu-metal/hip-hop, electronic and alternative that's underlined throughout their new album BLACKOUT, due July 28 via Better Noise Music.

BLACKOUT's concept is that it's a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE. BLACKOUT encapsulates the distress of a pre-apocalyptic world mirroring the frame of mind the world felt during the 2020 pandemic during which time the album was written. It marks a return to FROM ASHES TO NEW's roots with a sound that's a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene.

Filled with heavy driven music-including previously released singles "Nightmare" and "Heartache"-and angsty lyrics that all walks of people can find common ground with, the band teamed up with longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak to hone in on the original music that led the smalltown-based group to breaking their way into top of the 21st century rock vanguard.

With four Top 10 Billboard singles, over 600 million all-time streams across Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Pandora and Deezer, more than 75 million YouTube views, sold-out shows across the country and critical acclaim from Loudwire, Alternative Press and more, FROM ASHES TO NEW are poised to make 2023 the biggest year of their career to date. Get ready for BLACKOUT and pre-order a copy on CD, cassette and/or vinyl here.

FROM ASHES TO NEW have released another sample of BLACKOUT with their latest single, "Hate Me Too," out today (March 17) across all digital platforms. The anthemic track is paired with a dark comedy music video which contains an over-the-top American Psycho Christian Bale style representation of an internal struggle and mental anguish of erupting emotions and fantasies when relationships fall apart.

"So many of us fall victim to the classic toxic relationship," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "Feeling like you can't live without someone but knowing you'd be better off if you could. Oftentimes these feelings are mutual, but neither of you can see it. Sometimes we just need an anthem to remind us that being stuck isn't always the only option and violence never is."

The Lancaster, PA-based group-Brandyberry (vocals), Danny Case (vocals), Lance Dowdle (guitars) and Mat Madiro (drums)-will join Shinedown and Three Days Grace on tour across the East Coast and Midwest from April 3 to May 9 before appearing at some of the summer's largest rock festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

FROM ASHES TO NEW have further announced a series of dates following the aforementioned run with Bullet For My Valentine from 5/21 - 5/28. Tickets are on-sale as of today (March 17) at 10 A.M. local time HERE. See full dates listed below.

FROM ASHES TO NEW Tour Dates

4/3 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center #

4/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #

4/7 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena #

4/8 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center #

4/10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena #

4/12 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena #

4/14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena #

4/15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center #

4/17 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena #

4/19 - Huntsville, Al - Von Braun Center #

4/21 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum #

4/22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center #

4/24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center #

4/25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

4/27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum #

4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum #

4/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #

5/3 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

5/6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #

5/7 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena #

5/9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #

5/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

5/21 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

5/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ^

5/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

5/27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

5/28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ^

# with Shinedown & Three Days Grace

* Festival Date, No Shinedown & Three Days Grace

^ with Bullet For My Valentine

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer