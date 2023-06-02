FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'

“Fuck California” is off their highly anticipated third album Suburban Dictionary, out June 30. 

FRND CRCL release their new single “f California” off their highly anticipated third album Suburban Dictionary, out June 30. 

A track about expanding perspectives, “f California” is not only a declaration of love to their home state of New Jersey, but an anthem that encourages positive thinking.

Similar to the Death Row and Bad Boy records battle, the typical feud over the best coast holds no animosity from FRND CRCL towards the golden state. 

Instead, the track speaks to living the moment, finding the best in a situation and blooming where you are planted accompanied by strong gang vocals and their signature catchy melodies. 

These “key players in the new wave of pop punk on the scene” (New Noise Magazine) are pulling from frustration over the California stereotype of an ‘all talk and no change’ mentality. FRND CRCL encourages listeners to open their minds, make positive changes and face their problems head on. 

“f California” is a cool song that should be checked out specifically because it’s about the East Coast being better than California. Other than that, it’s got a huge sing along chorus, summer-y instrumentation, and a soulfully punk guitar solo! – FRND CRCL 



