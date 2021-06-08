FOXXGLOVE Shares New Single 'Bad Timing'

Following on from her critically adored latest single Bad Timing, rising Alt-Pop star Foxxglove has unleased the tender and dreamy video for her latest single, which you can Watch HERE and Stream/Buy HERE. The track has received won new fans from across the globe and has been championed in Wales by BBC Introducing. This heart wrenching alt-pop ballad gives the listener a deeply personal insight into her life; about a profoundly dark time within a relationship and has struck a cord with anyone listening to the song.

Shot in a day at near her hometown of Ferndale, Wales at Saint Gwynno Forestry with Jordan Sheehy Videography, it pays homage to the local tale of the 'Lady of the Lake' and the emotional rawness of the song. The home of the enchantress Nelferch, who married a mortal man. When he broke a vow not to ask her about her past, she left him penniless and aged far more than the years of their marriage. Her spirit haunts the lake to this day, palpable in the gloom where steep cliffs shut out the sun from the shore.

The incredibly honest MINAS produced track, is explored further within the video, bringing her fans even closer to the heart-breaking tale of the song. Talking about the video Foxxglove said:



"Firstly, A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has listened and shared the song so far! In the marketing campaign for this song, you may have noticed that there are subtle nods to powerful images, quotes and poems about female sin history. These were subtle tease to the video for Bad Timing and I've left some easter eggs for everyone to look. The water is also cold as it looks when we shot this back in April"

Foxxglove has two announced live dates for 2021. She will support LASTELLE at The Moon Club, Cardiff (26 Aug) and will perform at Focus Wales (8 Oct) this autumn at Old Bar 7, Wrexham.

Foxxglove is a dark and alternative pop artist from Ferndale in South Wales. Taking inspiration from her own life experiences, films, and art to tell a story that captures people's hearts; her raw and open emotion seeps through every part of her music. She began working alongside producer & artist Minas, part of the PRS Foundation backed artist development scheme: Forté Project in 2019. In 2020 Foxxglove received support from the BBC's launchpad scheme for artists. She has also performed at Swn Festival and supported the fast-rising UK rockers Holding Absence.

BAD TIMING by Foxxglove is out now. Watch here: