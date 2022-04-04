FM Entertainment & Impact Fuel Room Announce 95 WIIL Rock Fest Lineup

WILL Rock Fest 2022 will feature band's Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, and Lilith Czar. The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, Illinois.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate 30 years of WIIL ROCK than with a full day of music! This concert is dedicated to every person that has listened to our station over the last 3 decades!" says John Perry, Content Director at 95 WIIL ROCK-Chicago.

Brent Smith & SHINEDOWN add, "95 WIIL Rock has supported SHINEDOWN from the very beginning. It is an honor, and a privilege to be a part of celebrating the stations 30th anniversary. LETS GO!!!"

It will be an all ages event with the ticket price of $85. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10am CST.