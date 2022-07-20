FLETCHER Shares New Single 'Becky's So Hot'

Critically acclaimed queer icon FLETCHER shares her new single "Becky's So Hot" - a thrillingly intimate portrait of lusting after her ex's new girlfriend. The track is the latest single from her forthcoming debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out via Capitol Records on September 16.

Built on a feverish vocal performance from FLETCHER, "Becky's So Hot" explores a particularly complex form of passion.

Says FLETCHER, "I wrote 'Becky's So Hot' a couple years ago after I was creeping on my ex's new girlfriend's Instagram while I was in the studio. I accidentally liked a picture of her wearing a vintage t-shirt of my ex's, one that I've worn before. The complexities of moving on were something I wanted to explore and it felt more interesting to me to write something from the perspective of being in in awe of her; sort of like 'damn... it kinda stings that she's so hot, but I can't even be mad about it because I get it...she's hot.' Girl Of My Dreams picks up where THE S(EX) TAPES leaves off and weaves through my dreams, fears, fantasies, messy moments and all the fleeting feelings in between. It paints a picture of how pain can evolve and so can you."

"Becky's So Hot" sets FLETCHER's expression of desire to an intense sonic backdrop (scorching guitar work, trembling rhythms, fiercely pounding drums) with production by long-time collaborator One Love and newcomer Pink Slip.

With its dizzying collision of longing and frustration, jealousy and pleasure, the track affirms FLETCHER's gift for bringing the most nuanced emotions to wildly dazzling life (from the chorus: "Are you in love like we were?/If I were you I'd probably keep her/Makes me wanna hit her when I see her/'Cause Becky's so hot in your vintage T-shirt").

The second song released from Girl Of My Dreams, "Becky's So Hot" arrives as the follow-up to "Her Body Is Bible" (a June release praised by EUPHORIA as a "sexy yet emotional single that shows the tenderness of a WLW relationship using religious themes that she manages to give a complete 180-turn to").

Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who also helmed FLETCHER's you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams reveals her inner world more fearlessly than ever before, documenting the deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery.

FLETCHER has become known for her magnetic live show, with nearly 100,000 tickets sold globally this year.

FLETCHER will hit the road this fall for the Girl Of My Dreams Tour, a 25-date headlining run of North America. Kicking off on October 10 at House of Blues Orlando, the tour will continue through November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with sold-out stops at legendary venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. All tickets are on sale now; go HERE for more info.

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, NME, The Guardian, and more, acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling.

In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more, with the EP's gold-certified lead single "Bitter" fast approaching 200 million global streams.

FLETCHER continued her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls" - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko. FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022.

FLETCHER's music as amassed over one billion combined streams worldwide. She will release her debut album Girl Of My Dreams via Capitol Records on September 16 and her new single "Becky's So Hot" is out now.

Listen to the new single here: