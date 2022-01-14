FKA twigs Releases New 'CAPRISONGS' Mixtape

FKA twigs releases new mixtape CAPRISONGS, a group of rhythmic and celebratory songs that mark a new era for the prolific artist (via Atlantic Records).

CAPRISONGS was born out of twigs' desire to be back with friends dancing and having fun. Teaming up initially with producer El Guincho, the pair soon recruited friends and collaborators to sing, write and produce on tracks for the mixtape. The result is a joyous collection of songs that Rolling Stone called "the most buoyant music of her career." They also went on to declare it "an unbridled thrill," in their 4-star review.

Nylon agreed noting CAPRISONGS "one of her most buoyant, unfussy, and - perhaps most notably - playful projects yet." Consequence went on to declare "CAPRISONGS is perhaps the most explicit example of her ample supply of influences, only further testifying to her status as one of the decade's most innovative pop musicians." Listen to CAPRISONGS below!

CAPRISONGS marks the first major label release for FKA twigs who recently partnered with Atlantic Records for this next exciting phase of her art. "FKA twigs is the kind of artist you dream of signing -one with truly original vision, voice, and presence," said Julie Greenwald, Atlantic Records Chairman/COO.

"She's among the most compelling talents, always pushing her creative envelope to deliver emotionally honest music that's both intensely personal and universal. We're thrilled that she's chosen Atlantic to be her home as she continues on her fantastic musical adventure." "The progression of FKA twigs' music over the past decade has been extraordinary," said Craig Kallman, Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO.

"She's never content to stay in one place - constantly crossing musical boundaries, embracing fresh sounds, telling new stories, and exploring what's next. An amazing vocalist, songwriter, lyricist, and producer, she's barely scratched the surface of her potential, and we're incredibly excited to see what she'll be bringing her fans in the years to come." In the UK, FKA twigs will continue to release music via Young.

In tandem with the release of CAPRISONGS, FKA twigs will also launch a new line of mixtape themed merchandise, including hoodies, tees and shorts. The collection is available today at 10am EST and can be found here.

CAPRISONGS is executive produced by FKA twigs and El Guincho and features production from FKA twigs, El Guincho, Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, Arca, FRED, Psymun, Cirkut, BKay, Reaper, Sega Bodega, Fake Guido, Pau, Felix Joseph, AoD, Jeff Kleinman, Warren Ellis, Jonathan Coffer and BAK.

Listen to the new single here: