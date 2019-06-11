FINNEAS Releases New Song 'Angel'

Today, chart-topping producer and artist in his own right, FINNEAS unveils "Angel," a timeless love song, which debuted today as a World Record on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show on Apple Music. Listen to "Angel" HERE.

Talking about the new song, FINNEAS reveals, "I wrote 'Angel' backstage on tour with my sister back in November. I made myself a cup of coffee and sat down at a piano and wrote the whole thing in an hour and played it for the first time that night. Love has always been the most important thing to me and the thing by which my life is guided. Falling in love with someone and feeling so in awe of them that you wonder if they're even real is what I wanted to say with this one."

"Angel" serves as the follow up to FINNEAS' last release, "I Lost A Friend," which to date has been streamed more than 4 million times since its release. Filled with poignant lyrics, "I Lost A Friend" perfectly showcases FINNEAS' knack for effortless, heartfelt storytelling, paired his simplistic and rousing signature production. Listen to "I Lost A Friend" HERE.

FINNEAS is confirmed to appear at Summerfest in Milwaukee (TICKETS HERE) later this year and at Diplo Presents The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival in Boston (TICKETS HERE). He will also appear this Fall at Austin City Limits Music Festival (TICKETS HERE).



Already a critically acclaimed and internationally recognized artist in his own right - sole collaborator, producer, co-writer and older brother/best friend to global superstar Billie Eilish- the 21-year-old Los Angeles born-and-bred native has a string of impressive single releases under his belt and sold out shows across the U.S, and is setting his sights on writing and producing for other well-known artists, as well as releasing more solo material between touring with his chart-topping sister on her sold out WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WORLD TOUR, recently opening up for his sister at a sold-out stop at Vancouver's nearly 9,000 capacity PNE Amphitheatre.



Responsible for penning international smashes 'ocean eyes' and 'when the party's over' and producing the Number 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' (which recently became the first album to spend three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart since Drake's 2016 album, 'Views') in his bedroom studio, FINNEAS continues to amaze critics, music fans and fellow artists with his impressive musicianship, songwriting, and signature sound and instincts in production. Listen to a recent interview with professor in musicology Nate Sloan and songwriter/producer Charlie Harding for their popular podcast Switched On Pop HERE. Delve into FINNEAS' bedroom studio with a special episode of AWAL SPACES HERE.

Earlier this year, FINNEAS, along with his sister Billie, were honored by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) with the prestigious Vanguard Award, presented to them by none-other than Academy Award-winning actress and fan, Julia Roberts.



The official video for his song, "Break My Heart Again" has been viewed over 2.5 million times to date. Watch the Sam Bennett-directed video for 'Break My Heart Again' HERE.



'Angel' is out worldwide now.





