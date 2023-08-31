FINAL GASP Release 'Blood and Sulfur' Single From Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

Speed meets ferocity on Final Gasp’s powerful new single, “Blood and Sulfur”. The Boston based deathrock dealers are set to release their first full-length album Mourning Moon in just three weeks’ time via Relapse.

The inventive, hook-laden debut guides listeners on a journey through all things punk, hardcore, metal and goth. Vocalist / frontman Jake Murphy delivers an unmatched, soulful performance as he takes on the weightiest of topics via expert songwriting and lyrical crafting.

“‘Blood and Sulfur’ is based on the short story ‘The Smell Of Sulfur’, Murphy tells. “I found it in a really old book that was printed in the early 40s. It was about the Devil antagonizing a businessman by making everyone else around him successful and offering him his hand to give him the same success. The man ends up taking it, but when he does everyone around him dies and he’s the last one left on Earth, in turn making him the only successful person left.”

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs—2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B).

“Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Mourning Moon proves to be one of the most innovative debuts from this side of the genre in recent times. Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential live shows spread quickly amongst the underground.

Now with a full U.S. DIY tour under their belts, plus runs with peers High Command and Poison Ruin, they’ve announced two record release shows - one in their hometown of Boston, followed by Providence.

