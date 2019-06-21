FENCES New Single 'Failure Sculptures' Out Now

Seattle-based Fences, the alter-ego of musician/songwriter Christopher Mansfield, has just released his new album, 'Failure Scriptures' via GRNDVW.

Perhaps most well-known through his collaborations with Tegan and Sara(the latter of whom produced his 2010 self-titled debut album) and Macklemore (who he's teamed up with on various tracks), Fences upcoming release is Mansfield's first new LP since 2015's 'Lesser Oceans' which featured production by Death Cab for Cutie's Chris Walla, Jacquire King (Of Monsters and Men) and Ryan Lewis.

Mansfield is releasing a series of "vignettes" around the album's release. The first "Failed Sculptures" is now streaming here: https://youtu.be/MIXo1Ut5HgM.

Fences just wrapped a short run of solo acoustic shows on the west coast. Watch for additional dates to be announced soon.





