FELICITY & Greyson Zane to Release 'Emo Trash' Single

Orlando trash-rock band FELICITY and pop-punk public enemy #1 Greyson Zane have teamed up to release the song of the summer. “Emo Trash” – the song that took the internet by storm – is premiering now exclusive on idobi Radio. The song will be out tomorrow via Zodhiac Records. Pre-save it now here.

Produced by Andy Karpovck, “Emo Trash” is as sarcastically tongue-in-cheek as it is whole-heartedly genuine, the anthem for a generation of music listeners caught between the good old days and tomorrow’s great unknown.

Zane and FELICITY vocalist Damien Fagiolino trade lines (and references, from genre mainstays Taking Back Sunday to cult classics like Every Avenue), distilling your local emo night into a two-and-a-half-minute sugar bomb set against a backdrop of classic pop-punk spit-shined with modern flair and boisterous gang vocals.

“As an homage to the classics, ‘Emo Trash’ gives salute to the greatest bands we all grew up listening to,” the band shares. “From spending summers at Warped Tour to driving out of town with friends to a new venue for a headlining show, this song serves as the daily reminder that we’re all forever emo kids – and that this was never a phase.”

Greyson Zane adds, "Working in the studio with FELICITY and Andy K writing "Emo Trash" feels like yesterday. The song came together so quickly you could blink and miss it. The vibe when writing the music was immaculate. Everything just came out so naturally. We all were on the same wavelength.”

“Emo Trash” serves as a follow up to FELICITY’s recent singles “Levitate” and “GOD MODE”. The songs have recently captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire’s Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more, in addition to being added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Fans were treated to their first live performance of the “Levitate” shortly after its release, as the band headed to LA for a sold out show with The Used as well as a performance at Emo Nite LA.

Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, earlier this year FELICITY broke 124K followers on TikTok with 1.6M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year. Stay tuned for more here.

About Felicity:

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won’t change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it’s a pretty safe bet they’ll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, and other new songs to their playlists.

About Greyson Zane

By the time he was of legal drinking age, Greyson Zane had lived more musical lives than most artists could ever dream of: playing the Vans Warped Tour, sharing the stage with the likes of Memphis May Fire and Escape the Fate, and recording an album with Tom Denney (A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil). Now, on his new single “EMO TRASH” (Zodhiac Records), the Orlando-based singer/songwriter lets them all take center stage.

Ultimately, “Emo Trash” is yet another evolution for Zane, who reintroduced himself as a solo artist in 2022 with the hooky “With Ü” and airtight DEAD @ 16 EP. It’s also the first taste from his upcoming EP, a collection of songs that finds the 21-year-old Berklee College of Music student diving deeper into his underground influences while pushing himself forward in new lyrical and musical ways to take on ex-friends, ex-lovers, and even parts of himself he’s outgrown along the way.

But no matter how far he progresses, there will always be a part of Greyson Zane that’s hungry for more, underwritten by a scrappy DIY mentality that’s gotten him this far at such an early point in his career.