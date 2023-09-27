FELICITY Announces Rocking New Single 'She's Nuclear'

Fresh off the release of their viral hit “Emo Trash”, Orlando trash-rock band FELICITY is thrilled to announce their forthcoming follow up “She’s Nuclear”. “She's Nuclear” is a flat-out, down-and-dirty, smack-you-in-the-mouth rock song. It represents the exact soul and essence of what FELICITY hangs its hat on: high-energy, anthemic hooks and melodic riffs.

The song is set to be released on October 11th via Zodhiac Records – pre-save it now, here: https://orcd.co/shesnuclear

"The first day we sat down in the studio with our producer Andrew Wade to work on this next batch of FELICITY material, the first guitar riff we wrote was the riff in 'She's Nuclear,' and from that very moment, we knew the trajectory of this band had changed," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "Don't Call 9-1-1, but we think 'She's Nuclear' is the hottest rock track OF THE YEAR!"

“She’s Nuclear” is the latest in a series of new singles from FELICITY, including “Emo Trash” (the song that broke the internet), “Levitate”, and “GOD MODE”. These new tracks have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire’s Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more, in addition to being added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Fans were treated to their first live performance of new music shortly after the release of “Levitate”, as the band headed to LA for a sold out show with The Used as well as a performance at Emo Nite LA.

Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, earlier this year FELICITY broke 126K followers on TikTok with 1.7M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year. Stay tuned for more at www.wearefelicity.com.

About Felicity:

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is, the future’s completely wide open for FELICITY. They’ve proven their musical versatility time and again since forming in 2013, sharing stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year as well as snagging invites to the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind At Sea cruise, and So What?! Music Festival. And while the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they’ve come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun.

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won’t change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it’s a pretty safe bet they’ll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, and other new songs to their playlists.