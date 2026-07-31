FiRSUN Signs to SBG Records, Drops Album 'FORTITUDE' With "Oh Preacher"

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FiRSUN has signed with SBG Records, marking the release of the band's new album FORTITUDE, which includes the single 'Oh Preacher' and its official music video. The project is led by vocalist, songwriter, and producer Matt Jackson, joined by guitarist Aaron Grove.

From the pine-lined edges of East Texas to the salt-stained air of Palm Coast, Florida, FiRSUN is the sound of starting over.

Led by vocalist, songwriter, and producer Matt Jackson, FiRSUN represents a new chapter built from hard-earned experience. Joining him is guitarist Aaron Grove.

'This new chapter isn't a return—it's a resurrection,' says FiRSUN.

Influenced by the shadows and shimmer of Deftones, the depth of Failure, the soul of DC Talk, and the angst of early 2000s alt hard rock, this project is unfiltered truth. No more shrinking to fit. No more swallowing songs that should have been sung.

At the heart of the album is 'Oh Preacher,' a song that confronts manipulation, hypocrisy, and the search for validation through the perspective of a narcissist who insists they have done nothing wrong while their actions tell a very different story. Framed through the language and imagery of religion, the song explores the emotional impact of experiencing that kind of behavior firsthand.

'The lyrical aspect of this song is a first-person point of view from a narcissist's standpoint seeking validation for their actions. They say they're not doing anything wrong, but their actions speak otherwise, while being dressed up in a way that is commonly seen through religion. Dealing with it firsthand and seeing how it has affected me, this song was the best way I could let out how I feel. I hope it connects with anybody that has dealt or is dealing with a similar situation,' says Matt Jackson.

Tracklisting

1. The Woods Go Quiet

2. Speak

3. If We Want It

4. Welcome to Danville

5. Oh Preacher

6. real love never hit home

7. Sweet Nicotine

8. Playing With Fire

9. :sendoutthesignals:

10. Pray to God

11. Fortitude

Upcoming Show

Friday Aug 7th - Jack Rabbits Live - Jacksonville, FL

FiRSUN

Matthew Jackson - Vocals/Guitar

Aaron Grove - Guitar

James Lane - Drums

Johnny Ladevaio - Bass

According to the announcement, Jackson has previously shared stages with acts including NOTHING MORE, SET IT OFF, FROM ASHES TO NEW, FILTER, DEAD POET SOCIETY, OXYMORRONS, and SILLY GOOSE. 'Oh Preacher' centers on themes of manipulation and hypocrisy, framed through religious language and imagery.

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