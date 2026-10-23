Ez Mil Releases 3RD WRLD VOL. 2 EP

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Las Vegas-based, Philippines-born rap force Ez Mil has released 3RD WRLD VOL. 2, the next installment in his 3RD WRLD EP series, via Shady Records / Aftermath Records / Interscope Records. The EP can be streamed here.

3RD WRLD VOL. 2 includes Ez's recent single 'MADARA,' a major cross-cultural collaboration with Eminem, Tokyo underground phenom Hideyoshi, and Neil Kaplan, the accomplished voice actor behind legendary anime villain Madara Uchiha in the English dub of Naruto. The track reunited Ez with one of his earliest and most consequential champions, Eminem. The pair first joined forces on Ez's 2023 single 'Realest,' before Ez later appeared on 'Head Honcho' from Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

3RD WRLD VOL. 2 Track List

1. TALK 2 ME

2. LET EM ft. Luke Holland

3. MADARA with Eminem ft. Neil Kaplan, Hideyoshi

The new EP follows July's 3RD WRLD VOL. 1, a three-song set focused on the forces that made Ez the burgeoning star he is today, celebrating his Filipino heritage and the relentless grind that carried him this far. The EP featured '2200,' a Dr. Dre-mixed track named for the zip code of Ez's hometown, Olongapo City; 'SINDAK' ('INTIMIDATION'), with its snarled Tagalog lyrics and metalcore-influenced production; and 'LORD HELP ME,' a prayer for strength.

Ez first stirred up rumors of his long-awaited return in February when he shared a clip of his short but staggering Lunar New Year Freestyle — a perfect meld of the lithe, expressive vocals and sharp, dextrous rhymes that put him on the international map to begin with. Before that, he contributed to Eminem's blockbuster No. 1 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), lacing 'Head Honcho' with forceful verses alternating between English and his native tongue.

Ez Mil's last album, 2023's DU4LI7Y: REDUX, contained his first team-up with Eminem, the certified rap acrobatics showcase 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts. Ez followed with the single 'Podium,' a confident and contemplative piece about what it means to have a platform as an artist.

About Ez Mil

Ezekiel Miller, professionally known as Ez Mil, was born and raised in Olongapo City, Philippines, on July 27, 1998. He is a proud Filipino-American recording artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. He began his cultural ascent first in the skateboarding scene while playing in a metalcore band under the moniker Slashmouth. From there, Ezekiel elevated his musical range, producing a variety of genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, soul, EDM, alternative, indie-pop, and more. He enjoys playing video games between recording sessions, particularly in the FGC genre, like Tekken.

As an homage to his native roots, Ez Mil released 'Panalo (Trap Cariñosa),' an upbeat hip-hop-meets-R&B record recorded in both Tagalog and English that gives his take on Filipino nationalism. The record gained viral attention through a live performance on the Wish USA Bus, generating over 88 million views on YouTube. Several releases later, Ez gained the attention of rap legends Eminem and Dr. Dre with his self-produced music video 'Up Down (Step & Walk)' on February 9, 2023. A few months later, Ez met with the iconic duo at a private meeting in Los Angeles. On July 26, 2023, it was announced that Ez would sign a historic joint-label deal with Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records, joining the likes of 50 Cent. On August 4, 2023, Ez Mil released his first collaboration with Eminem, 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Rap Charts.

Ez Mil would later feature on Eminem's 'Head Honcho' from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The song debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first song featuring Tagalog lyrics to debut on the chart. Meanwhile, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ez is also the head honcho of his independent imprint, FFP Records, which has signed its first artist, Raynn.

Photo Credit: The Man Behind







Photo Credit: The Man Behind

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