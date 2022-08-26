Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eyedress Release New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'

A music video for the title track is available now.

Aug. 26, 2022  

FULL TIME LOVER, the new album from Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress, is out now via Lex Records. Today, the Vanna Youngstein (Euphoria, Carly Rae Jepsen)-directed video for the album's title track, "FULL TIME LOVER," debuts, which finds Eyedress proposing to his partner in real life.

"This is the album where I'm putting all the genres together, and I usually keep them separate," he explains about the 28-track project. "I'll drop a whole rap album, or I'll drop a whole guitar album. But I thought, maybe everyone already knows me as this person who does all of these things. So why don't I just put it all on the same album?"

Additionally, Eyedress will perform at This Aint No Picnic Festival this Saturday, August 27 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, with more live dates to be announced.

FULL TIME LOVER finds Eyedress working with a host of collaborators including, The Drums, Gonjasufi, HOMESHAKE, Nosaj Thing, Paul Cherry, Chuck Strangers, Na-Kel Smith and Slimesito. The album features previously released tracks "IN THE DOG HOUSE" with Franky Villani, "DREAM DEALER" with Chad Hugo-which debuted via Consequence, "A GOOD LIFE," "2 HEADED GOAT," "SMOKE & MIRRORS," "HOUSE OF CARDS," "SPAGHETTI" featuring HOMESHAKE and "STILL IN LOVE." The campaign kicked off alongside his debut Coachella performance, praised by HYPEBEAST as "epic" in their festival interview.

Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 293 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S. "Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His last album, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:




