Eyedress Confirms New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'

Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress confirms his new album FULL TIME LOVER is set for release on August 26 via Lex Records; Pre-order/pre-save here. Today, he shares a new song from the forthcoming LP, "SPAGHETTI" featuring HOMESHAKE.

"Never did I imagine that I'd be going into a studio with Peter [HOMESHAKE]... I met him a long time ago when he still played guitar for Mac DeMarco's band," says Eyedress. "My old band Bee Eyes opened for Mac in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Ever since then I've been inspired by them, they were the first people I knew making a living making the kind of music they made."

Eyedress has released a handful of tracks from the album thus far, including "SMOKE & MIRRORS," "HOUSE OF CARDS" and "STILL IN LOVE"-of which KCRW says, "The cleverly crafted beats and New Wave-tinged vocals place this sound somewhere on the timeline between 1982 and forever," while Paste raves "there is an honesty found within each guitar strum and vocal echo."

Similar to 2021's Mulholland Drive, FULL TIME LOVER finds Eyedress working with a host of collaborators including Chad Hugo, The Drums, Gonjasufi, HOMESHAKE, Nosaj Thing, Paul Cherry, Chuck Strangers, Na-Kel Smith and Slimesito.

"This is the album where I'm putting all the genres together, and I usually keep them separate," he explains. "I'll drop a whole rap album, or I'll drop a whole guitar album. But I thought, maybe everyone already knows me as this person who does all of these things. So why don't I just put it all on the same album?"

Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 239 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S. "Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His last album, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Watch the new music video here: