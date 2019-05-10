Eye Flys Announce U.S. Tour in August, Dates with Daughters
Following a tour with Multicult earlier this spring, Eye Flys have announced an east coast/midwest tour this August, as well as select dates with Daughters in June. Eye Flys will be releasing their debut 12" this fall.
Eye Flys brings together the minds of four musicians known for their work in some of the most extreme, blistering bands today. The quartet was initially started by Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard and former Backsliderdrummer Patrick Forrest as an outlet to play aggressive music with equal intensity that would contrast the breakneck speeds of their other projects. After asking Backslider bassist Jake Smith to join on guitar and vocals and Triac's Kevin Bernsten on bass, Eye Flys' potential for crafting impossibly heavy songs was solidified.
Eye Flys tour dates:
Jun. 16 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *
Jun. 17 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall *
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
Aug. 6 - Columbus, OH - The Summit
Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
Aug. 8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
Aug. 9 - Lexington, KY - The Green Lantern
Aug. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howler's
* w/ Daughters
Photo Credit: Megan Elyse Lloyd