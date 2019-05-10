Eye Flys Announce U.S. Tour in August, Dates with Daughters

Following a tour with Multicult earlier this spring, Eye Flys have announced an east coast/midwest tour this August, as well as select dates with Daughters in June. Eye Flys will be releasing their debut 12" this fall.



Eye Flys brings together the minds of four musicians known for their work in some of the most extreme, blistering bands today. The quartet was initially started by Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard and former Backsliderdrummer Patrick Forrest as an outlet to play aggressive music with equal intensity that would contrast the breakneck speeds of their other projects. After asking Backslider bassist Jake Smith to join on guitar and vocals and Triac's Kevin Bernsten on bass, Eye Flys' potential for crafting impossibly heavy songs was solidified.

Eye Flys tour dates:

Jun. 16 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

Jun. 17 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall *

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Aug. 6 - Columbus, OH - The Summit

Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

Aug. 8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Aug. 9 - Lexington, KY - The Green Lantern

Aug. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howler's



* w/ Daughters

Photo Credit: Megan Elyse Lloyd





Related Articles View More Music Stories