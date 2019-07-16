Eye Flys Announce Debut Album 'Context'

Eye Flys bring together the minds of four musicians known for their work in some of the most extreme, blistering bands today. The quartet will be releasing their debut Context on September 13th, 2019. Ahead of the release, the band have shared the album's opening track "Stems," a snarling ode to skepticism.



The direct, raw energy of Eye Flys' music is simultaneously menacing and intoxicating. Drawing immediate comparisons to bands like Unsane, Cherubs and, need we say it, The Melvins, the quartet's bludgeoning sound is underpinned by a razor sharp edge. Penetrating guitars and propulsive drums lay atop a foundation of deceptively intricate arrangements. The band was initially formed by Hazard and Forrest as an outlet to play aggressive music with equal intensity that would contrast with the breakneck speeds of their other projects. After asking Smith to join on guitar and vocals and Bernsten on bass, Eye Flys' deliciously heavy sound was born.



Context was written and recorded just a few short months after the band's inception. Channeling the excitement of playing together, their debut is as ferocious as it is addictive - a bold introduction and a taste of power to come.



Eye Flys will be touring the Midwest and East Coast U.S. this August, with more touring planned for 2019.

Eye Flys 2019 tour dates

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Aug. 6 - Columbus, OH - The Summit

Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

Aug. 8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Aug. 9 - Lexington, KY - The Green Lantern

Aug. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howler's





