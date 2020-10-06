Extra Special Share New Single 'I Hate Love'

Listen to the new single below.

On Friday, Extra Special (Amelia Bushell of Grim Streaker, Belle Mare) shared "I Hate Love," the second single off the upcoming debut EP, Lazy About It. Radio Free Brooklyn premiered the single live on air last Thursday on Bands Do BK. Extra Special's debut EP, Lazy About It, is due out October 23rd.

"'I Hate Love' is an ode to all the embarrassing things you do when you are crazy about somebody who just won't love you back. Stalking their online profiles, picking out an outfit just in case you happen to run into them (and working out in preparation for that same occasion), learning how to be a master chef in the kitchen, trying to manifest them back into your life by repeatedly saying their name into thin air. You know, normal stuff like that." - Bushell on "I Hate Love"

Last month, Extra Special shared lead single "True Fear," and its accompanying music video via Look At My Records. The Wild Honey Pie speaks on Bushell's new solo endeavor, praising, "In her newest endeavor, her debut solo project by the name of Extra Special, she draws from her extensive experience with music and creates an entrancing, euphonious new universe of a project that focuses more solely on her."

Lazy About It and Extra Special presents Bushell's most vulnerable work to date, laying out topics that are deeply personal and honest through lyrical narratives, accompanied by lush soundscapes and harmonies, on each track. The release spans topics such as the Bushell's fears, thoughts on life and evolution during her 20s. The songs are based around the lessons learned from relationships, growing up and pushing forward, dreaming big, yet being lazy in the pursuit. The EP started from bedroom demos, written and recorded to GarageBand, to a full studio production, with the help of co-producer Gary Atturio, keyboardist Sharif Mekawy and drummer Louis Cozza.

Photo Credit: Michelle Lobianco

