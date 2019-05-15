Exnations Share New Video For TETHER on Earmilk

Self-proclaimed sad-pop act EXNATIONS is thrilled to share the music video for their newest single, "Tether," premiering now on EARMILK. An iridescent synth-pop track, "Tether" originally premiered on All Things Go and is the first song from EXNATION's forthcoming EP Pink Haze. Fans can pre-order the EP, which is set to be released on June 28th, at www.exnations.com.

"We wanted the video to have an intimate feel, something genuine and honest," shares drummer Taylor Hughes. "In the era of meeting your next love interest on Instagram and dating apps (especially in the queer world) finding the seemingly perfect "one" online is just the usual. We wanted to use first person camera shots to depict the tension and excitement before the first real hangout."

She continues: "And then showing the moments when you feel like you're in a blissful little bubble with this new person you're falling for. The world is nothing but the room you're in and the person you're in it with at that very moment."

The band will be supporting their new EP with The Pink Haze Tour, presented by idobi Anthm. The summer run kicks off July 6th in Cincinnati and will close out with a hometown album release show at Brooklyn's Gold Sounds on July 13th.

EXNATIONS are an indie pop band out of Brooklyn, NY; comprised of Sal Mastrocola, Taylor Hughes, and John O'Neill. Although self-defined as a 'sad' band, their color palette remains neon, penning compositions that steadily rise from somber lows of deep purple towards anthemic highs of vibrant pink and blue.

The band's debut release, Tiny Sound In The Dark, is a more-than-promising effort, laced with sparkle and anticipation. The group's knack for memorable hooks and danceable rhythms are clear, but what's even more compelling about EXNATIONS is the anthemic sense of empowerment the trio produces on their first effort.

Their forthcoming sophomore EP, Pink Haze, deals from the warm halcyon embrace of nostalgia. Beautiful and all-enveloping, it's so easy to get lost in. But over the course of the record, the band arrives at the conclusion that the haze of nostalgia best serves us when we find a way through it. When we can look at the past honestly and critically, we've got our best shot at true growth and progression.

Hazy and dream-like, yet bursting with passion and energy, EXNATIONS is a fitting metaphor for the world in 2019. It's sad, but we're still dancing.

EXNATIONS will release their new EP Pink Haze on June 28th, 2019. Pre-orders are available now at www.exnations.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

July 6th - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

July 7th - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

July 8th - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar (hosted by Jordin Silver of 96.5 The Buzz)

July 10th - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theatre

July 11th - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry Concert Club

July 12th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge Coffee House

July 13th - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds *Album Release Show





