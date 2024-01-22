Exclusive: Niko Moon Hits #1 With New Album, Announces Opening Tour Acts

Over the weekend, country singer Niko Moon topped the country iTunes album charts at #1 with his new album entitled, Better Days. The album, with the leading single also named Better Days, is the first for Moon since announcing he was leaving Sony Nashville to be an independent artist.

As Moon gets ready to head off in February on his new tour (first stop in Knoxville, TN), he announced that fellow country artists Redferrin and Carly Waddell would tag along as his opening acts. And in true Moon-spirit, he also announced over the weekend that his VIP Meet & Greets, some of his tour merchandise and all 100% of the streaming profits from his title track Better Days will be donated back to charity to help people in need of therapy.

He explains to BWW, “Talking about my passion for mental health in the music has been a therapy unto itself. The more I connect with people about positivity, the more meaningful life becomes. Everyone needs to talk to someone at very difficult times in life, but not everyone has the means to do so. I founded the Happy Cowboy Foundation to help these people. If you're in need of therapy or would like to donate, please check out happycowboyfoundation.org"

To help spread the word about the give-back, Moon released special QR code billboards across Nashville and the rest of the US to help "Save A Life".