Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Country Singer Lexi Sidders Takes Over Country Charts With Anti-Bullying Anthem

Exclusive: Country Singer Lexi Sidders Takes Over Country Charts With Anti-Bullying Anthem

The song aims to promote anti-bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

22-year-old country singer Lexi Sidders just released her debut single, Better Off (A Loser), as a way to promote anti-bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month (October).

The song from the young rising star who is based currently in Nashville, TN, has strong lyrics that speak to being yourself and doing what you want to do instead of trying to do things you may feel are "cool" just to fit in; The song pays tribute to Sidders own feelings growing up where she was bullied for her viewpoints on things and for her weight.

The song also is in direct partnership with celebrity-run anti-bullying youth non-profit, Boo2Bullying, whom seek to eradicate bullying, intolerance and discrimination by educating kids, schools and parents about accepting diversity and giving young people the tools to connect with and positively impact those around them.

The organization is run by Hollywood actress Cassie Scerbo and stars like Veronika Dash, Sean Kanan, Josie Leinart, Mike Manning, Brittny Sugarman, Ava Otto and Maya Stojan as ambassadors on their advisory board.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Sidders says, "I believe that music and writing songs saved me. At first, I hated that I had to go through years of this, but in the end, I came out a new person who learned a lot and became wiser! To me, the key is to embrace who you are; embrace being that loser! You'll realize deep down inside that you're better off without the 'in crowd.' I wrote this song to encourage others and show that you're better off being different, standing out, and, most importantly, being a loser."

Since its debut worldwide on October 1st, the song has taken over the country music charts landing at #11 on the UK charts and #83 on the USA iTunes charts, with the song rising hour by hour!

Listen to the single here:

TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.