Exclusive: Country Singer Lexi Sidders Takes Over Country Charts With Anti-Bullying Anthem

22-year-old country singer Lexi Sidders just released her debut single, Better Off (A Loser), as a way to promote anti-bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month (October).

The song from the young rising star who is based currently in Nashville, TN, has strong lyrics that speak to being yourself and doing what you want to do instead of trying to do things you may feel are "cool" just to fit in; The song pays tribute to Sidders own feelings growing up where she was bullied for her viewpoints on things and for her weight.

The song also is in direct partnership with celebrity-run anti-bullying youth non-profit, Boo2Bullying, whom seek to eradicate bullying, intolerance and discrimination by educating kids, schools and parents about accepting diversity and giving young people the tools to connect with and positively impact those around them.

The organization is run by Hollywood actress Cassie Scerbo and stars like Veronika Dash, Sean Kanan, Josie Leinart, Mike Manning, Brittny Sugarman, Ava Otto and Maya Stojan as ambassadors on their advisory board.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Sidders says, "I believe that music and writing songs saved me. At first, I hated that I had to go through years of this, but in the end, I came out a new person who learned a lot and became wiser! To me, the key is to embrace who you are; embrace being that loser! You'll realize deep down inside that you're better off without the 'in crowd.' I wrote this song to encourage others and show that you're better off being different, standing out, and, most importantly, being a loser."

Since its debut worldwide on October 1st, the song has taken over the country music charts landing at #11 on the UK charts and #83 on the USA iTunes charts, with the song rising hour by hour!

Listen to the single here: