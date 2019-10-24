Ex-Vöid Return with New Single 'Only One'

Pöwer Punk group Ex-Vöid return today with their new single 'Only One' alongside its eponymously-titled b-side 'Ex-Vöid'. Both are available now via the newly-formed Prefect Records in conjunction with Don Giovanni Records.

Have YOU ever fallen in love with someone you shouldn't have fallen in love with? Against their label's wishes, Ex-Vöid have crafted a perverted, obscene, ultra melodic love song in devotion to the odious, unwashed objection of their affection: their Only One.

A sandal wearing, bong inhaling vision in khakis, the Only One is an unfortunate focal point for that most ominous of afflictions: a hippy fetish. As card carrying punks, Ex-Vöid are bracing themselves for an immediate ex-communication from the UK's D.I.Y scene, but they hope that more open minded listeners might view their single as a form of therapy, perhaps even as an exorcism. Those less concerned with lyrical content will be pleased to hear a highly contagious sonic blast of aggressive jangle pop buried underneath the smut. Ex-Vöid have created a pop song so jangly, so melodic, that it could be considered nationally threatening and potentially illegal under current U.K legislation.



'Only One' comes accompanied by a suitably lo-fi clip, shot by Max Warren on a cheap, plastic Super 8 home movie camera. It's an ode to thrash metal, choreographed guitar movement, 'the golden hour' and Nunhead Cemetery.

On its aforementioned b-side 'Ex-Vöid', the band violently shift gear into more ominous, cosmic territory as they pummel through 40 seconds of dissonant hardcore punk overlain with Alanna McArdle screaming about an all pervasive, all seeing black hole.

Ex-Vöid was formed in 2018 by Alanna McArdle and Owen "O" Williams from the punk group Joanna Gruesome. During McArdle's time in Joanna Gruesome, the band toured internationally, received acclaim from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times and The Observer, were playlisted on BBC 6 Music and won the 2014 Welsh Music Prize. Ex-Vöid was formed after the pair reunited, having unexpectedly attended the same contemporary dance class.





