Evelyn Rubio Completes Fourth Studio Duet In 2020

The ever popular effervescent bi-lingual vocalist sax player Ms. Evelyn Rubio (Crossing Borders) closes out 2020 in the studio with Mr. Vincent Powell on his new release "A Sunny Holiday". Prior to the session which was recorded at Michael Mikulka's Lucky Run Studio Evelyn recorded with outlaw country artist Steve Griggs, Americana country artist Chris Gardner, and rock icon Al Staehely. All four sessions were recorded in Houston Texas at three separate studios. Not one to sit idle, even in a pandemic, Evelyn is already scheduling additional studio time in 2021 on three different projects.

Noted vocalist Vincent Powell invited Evelyn to join him in the studio on his latest release "A Sunny Holiday". Vincent delivered superb range and the band was spot on.

Evelyn joined outlaw country artist Steve Griggs in the studio to record a duet with the award winning artist at Lucky Run Studio Houston. Steve and Evelyn had performed together at That One Bar in Spring Texas prior to the studio date. Steve had a new song that he wanted to record and after the show invited Evelyn to join him and the band in the studio. Evelyn shares, "Working with Steve was fun. He knew what he wanted but he also allowed me to contribute my musical personality as well."

Chart topping Americana Country artist Chris Gardner had surrounded himself with the best of the best at Wire Road Studios. He was looking for the right female vocalist for his upcoming release titled "Miracles". Chris shares, "I was so pleased that Evelyn would join us in the studio. She brought exactly what I was looking for and when it was released it immediately climbed the charts."

Famed rocker Al Staehely (Spirit) chose Sound Arts Recording Studio in Houston for Evelyn's saxophone work on his new "Feel The Heat" song this past July. The new release embraces the feel of the 70s and Al envisioned the sax part to round out the song. Also on the track with Al: Steve Cropper (Booker T & The MGs), Gary Mallaber (Steve Miller Band), along with Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship). Additionally, in late fall of 2020 Evelyn recorded a duet with Al on his soon to be released "Mercy Of The Moon".