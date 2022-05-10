Ethel Cain to Release Debut LP 'Preacher's Daughter'

A Holy Thursday indeed - this week, Shady Grove's prodigal daughter, Ethel Cain, will release her debut album, Preacher's Daughter, on Thursday May 12th. Today, Cain also announces new West Coast Dates on the Freezer Bride Tour, with tickets on-sale this Friday at 10AM local time.

In the lead up to Preacher's Daughter, Cain shared the singles "Gibson Girl," "Strangers," and "American Teenager." Preacher's Daughter is the age-old tale of an American family who refuses to learn from history and is therefore doomed to repeat it. In this visceral and unflinching drama, mother forsakes daughter and daughter forsakes mother in a battle with no real villain and no real winner.

Following the prodigal daughter who will never return home, Preacher's Daughter captures Cain's pilgrimage across a broken all-American backdrop as she grapples with each female archetype forced upon her, along with the realization that violence truly only begets violence.

To aid in her sonic efforts, Cain collaborated on Preacher's Daughter with a number of talented multi-instrumentalists including Matthew Tomasi & Colyer, with Ethel serving as producer and writer across every facet of the creation process for each record.

Recently, Spotify selected Ethel Cain as their EQUAL Ambassador for March 2022, a distinction shared with Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, and STAYC. Last year's Inbred EP garnered Year-End accolades from Pitchfork, The Fader, and many others, establishing her as a figure with her own feverish vision and audience with God. With Preacher's Daughter, she gifts to the world a new testament, one with members of a deeply flawed family plagued by human nature, and the Southern soil on which it all plays out.

Raised a backwoods churchgoer in the deep south, "Ethel Cain's sound defies definition [straddling] a line between alternative rock, folk, pop, and even country" (Billboard). After single handedly writing, producing and mixing her EP Inbred from the basement of a church in Indiana, it was released last year to critical acclaim, receiving overwhelming support from Pitchfork, Paper Mag, The FADER, Line Of Best Fit, NPR, Billboard, NYLON, Vice, Zane Lowe, Youtube, Soundcloud, and Tidal. Serving as Spotify's first ever transgender EQUAL ambassador, Cain is proud to represent her community in celebration of International Women's Day this year alongside Spotify in connection with their Created By Women program.

Described by Paper Magazine as "tortured and horrifically cool," Cain is also the architect behind the gritty, haunting visuals that have amassed her loyal, growing fanbase. "With her pop hooks and her visceral world-building, it's not hard to imagine Cain's real-world musical cult only getting bigger and more ambitious" (Pitchfork). Her highly anticipated debut album, Preacher's Daughter, arrives May 12th.

Watch the "American Teenager" visual here:

The Freezer Bride Tour

07/14/22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

07/15/22 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Festival

07/18/22 - Detroit, MI - El Club

07/19/22 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe

07/20/22 - Montreal, QC - Le Ritz PDB

07/22/22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

07/23/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brendas

07/24/22 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

07/27/22 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

07/28/22 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

07/30/22 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

07/31/22 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar

08/5/22 - Denver, CO - Vortex Fest

08/20/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

08/21/22 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

08/22/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

08/2522 - San Francisco - The Independent

08/27/22 - Los Angeles, CA - This Ain't No Picnic

08/28/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's (Here & There)

08/30/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

09/1/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre (Here & There)

09/2/22 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

09/6/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

09/7/22 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

09/9/22 - NYC - Bowery Ballroom