Ethan Gontar Shares New Single 'Perfect'

Ethan Gontar and Shay Vagner, in their second cooperation, present to you their new song 'Perfect'.

The new song shows optimism and a renewed motivation to get back on track even when we feel we are lost.

The song talks about how our life sometimes becomes blurry, leading us to thoughts of "will we get to where we want to?" And "we don't know why we are in a hurry".

We sometimes feel a mix of conflicting emotions, and we feel like we are tumbling down with grief and desperation that life brings our way. Sometimes we feel like there is no coming back.

Eventually time passes by, and Ethan and Shay promise that we will get back on the track that we have created for ourselves, and that everything will be perfect. Eventually.

Listen to the new single here: