Empires in Orbit Releases New Album AUDIODROME

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Empires in Orbit has released its new album AUDIODROME, alongside a lyric video for the track Deja Vu. The project has drawn attention from outlets including NPR, idobi Radio, V13, Mundane Mag and AntiMusic.

Industrial rock duo Empires in Orbit – the brain child of multi-instrumentalist Gary Mann and vocalist Fe Malefiz – is sharing their brand new album Audiodrome. Featuring recent singles 'Deja Vu', 'Cat Eyes', and 'Mother!', Audiodrome is out now and streaming at https://empiresinorbit.bandcamp.com/.

The album was mixed by composer/songwriter/producer Steve Sopchak (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans), who shared: 'When Gary sent me the Audiodrome album I knew right away that it was something I wanted to work on. It felt unencumbered by convention—inspired raw materials that could be shaped in both subtle and bold ways to bring out what was already inherently great about the songs themselves, without necessarily having to care about how it related to anything else out there, because it wasn't made like anything else out there. There were times when I was working on these songs where I literally got goosebumps just hearing a solo'd vocal track and I tried to chase that feeling throughout the entire process. It was a super fun and rewarding record to be a part of, and I'm really proud of everyone involved for how it all came together.'

Audiodrome marks the first official collaboration from Empires in Orbit since the addition of Malefiz as permanent vocalist earlier this year. The resulting record runs the gamut from indie pop to hip hop to black metal – an exciting and eclectic collection of tracks described by Malefiz as 'beautiful, confusing chaos' and by Mann as a compelling 'Lana del Reznor' mash-up.

About Empires in Orbit

Empires in Orbit launched in 2015 by multi-instrumentalist Gary Mann. 6 albums and over 3,000,000 plays later, Empires has made their mark on electronic music. Genre defying records, dozens of collaborations, placements in film and soundtracks for ballets are the tip of the synth iceberg for a group set on shattering expectations. 2026 ushers in a new era for the band, as they added vocalist Fe Malefiz as a permanent resident. This German powerhouse has been in the industry over 15 years and her voice has been heard on countless collaborations and voice-over work.

Epic cinematic videos for 'Mother!' and 'Cat Eyes' set the tone for the most unique record of 2026.

Tracklist

1. The New Flesh

2. Cat Eyes

3. A Siren's Call

4. Deja Vu

5. Smoke Screen (feat Billy Price)

6. Monarch

7. Before I Wake

8. Mother!

9. Porcelain

10. What's Yet to Come (feat Allie French)

11. The Hardest Part

Under The Radar noted that the production on Deja Vu builds a layered mix while the vocal performance remains central to the track, and Out Of Rage described the album's overall tone as cinematic and unpredictable.

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