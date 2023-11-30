Ernest Headlines Back-To-Back Sold-Out Shows at the Ryman

Big Loud singer/songwriter and Nashville native ERNEST impressed this week with two back-to-back sold-out shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium, Nov. 28 and 29.

Showcasing both his headliner status and his solidified place as one of Nashville's most in-demand and versatile writers, ERNEST performed a stacked set of hits from his growing catalog, including tour namesake “This Fire,” “Miss That Girl,” “Flower Shops,” and newest release “Kiss Of Death.”

“What a year we've had everybody,” ERNEST shared from the Ryman stage. “As a Nashville kid, there is no more sacred ground than standing on the Ryman Auditorium stage. I can't ever thank everyone who has supported us over the past few years enough. This is an unbelievable feeling to play here tonight.”

The tour stop marked a milestone moment in the Variety Hitmakers' “decade-long evolution into a country superstar” which has “arrived in a mega-massive manner” (The Tennessean). Surprising the crowd several times over the course of both evenings, ERNEST brought out a few friends to join him for show-stopping collaborations.

On night one, he was joined by Keith Urban for a cover of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room” and HARDY for their co-written Morgan Wallen smash “More Than My Hometown.” Night two saw Morgan Wallen join for performances of the pair's “Flower Shops” and “Cowgirls,” Jelly Roll pop up for their co-written “Son Of A Sinner,” Charles Kelley join for “Songs We Used To Sing,” and Dean Dillon come out for their collab “What Have I Got To Lose.”

He also catered to impromptu fan requests from the audience, breaking into a version of “Comfortable When I'm Crazy” as one of many moments that showcased “how connected he was with his fans” (Music Mayhem).

Adding to the monumental week, ERNEST was surprised twice with plaques in celebration of his latest artist career milestones. On Tuesday (11/28) ERNEST was recognized backstage by Big Loud CEO / Partner Seth England and team for amassing over one billion artist career streams, and on Wednesday (11/29) the Nashville native was surprised on stage by Morgan Wallen, who announced the news that “Flower Shops” is now certified 2X Platinum to a standing ovation.

Giving back to the city where he was raised during his hometown shows, ERNEST also presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a check for $10,000 in partnership with MAPCO as part of Giving Tuesday (11/28).

ABOUT ERNEST

Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is “The Charmer” (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City's on the rise artist/writers who is changing the status quo. The two-time 2023 ACM Award nominee and 2022 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature, proving its mettle, and earning him eight No. 1 hits to date.

The eccentric free spirit and 2X CMA Triple Play Award winner dropped the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) earlier this year, rebranding the collection FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, doubling its track list with 13 fresh cuts.

The March 2022-released original has been praised as one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of the year, showcasing the more classically country side of his craft. Stepping into a new era, his latest offering “Kiss Of Death” gives a taste of what's to come in his anticipated next chapter of music.

Consistently putting on a show that proves “ERNEST creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar), he delivers dynamic performances, whether on the road as direct support on Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour earlier this year or currently during his fall headlining This Fire Tour.

Photo Credit: Corey Miller