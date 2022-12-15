Eric Sleeper Releases New Single 'Son Of A Gun'
“Son Of A Gun” is available now on all streaming platforms.
Singer-songwriter Eric Sleeper has released his hard-hitting single, "Son Of A Gun." Bending genres, the new track features bright guitar riffs contradicted with impactful lyrics. "Son Of A Gun" is available now on all streaming platforms.
Referencing the path of an aspiring artist finding their way and conquering trials and tribulations in the process, "Son Of A Gun" is Eric Sleeper's memories and personal story of being an up-and-coming musician himself. Taking pride in writing music that listeners can relate to, fans are encouraged to apply the lyrics to their own stories and hardships.
"This song was written as a reflection of the internal struggles of an unknown artist, chasing a path of uncertainty, yet being completely content with it and accepting of whatever is to come," explains Sleeper.
Inspired by underdog stories, Sleeper expresses the feeling of those around you not believing in your potential in his line, "I chase the dreams I'm after; you say it's suicide." Continuously offering encouragement and opportunities to reflect, listeners are left feeling motivated and optimistic for the future.
New York-born and New Jersey-based Eric Sleeper began his musical journey at 14. Starting with guitar, immediately after, he picked up songwriting and quickly found his passion for expressing thoughts and feelings through lyricism. Later learning the MIDI keyboard, Sleeper has proven himself to be a well-versed musician, both instrumentally and vocally.
Taking inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, Elliot Smith, Nirvana, and Bon Iver, Sleeper values their minimalistic approach to songwriting. With a goal of making his debut album in the near future, "Son Of A Gun" is his third single. Making his debut with "Junkie" followed by "Emily," he's earned the attention of Music-News.com and XS Noize. Fans have much to look forward to with an album in the works and a goal of bringing new music to the stage in the near future.
"Son Of A Gun" is now available for streaming or download. Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 15, 2022
Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022
Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022
Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022
An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022
Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.