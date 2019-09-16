Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival to be Streamed Live

Widely considered one of the world's all-time greatest guitarists and known amongst his peers as a great collaborator, Eric Clapton will perform the fifth installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival, on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21 from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. Performances are available at 8 p.m. ET on Friday September 20th and 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 21st for a live worldwide HD Pay-Per-View on nugs.tv .

Logistically, consumers worldwide can now order Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival

Pay-Per-View online at http://nugs.tv/crossroads with a credit card or by using

PayPal on any internet-connected device: Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, Android device, or SmartTV web browser. The Pay-Per-View may also be ordered via the nugs.net app available to consumers on AppleTV, iOS, or Android. They may also watch on

internet-connected devices or TV via AirPlay, ChromeCast, or natively in the

nugs.net AppleTV app. PC and Mac users may connect their computer to their TV

via HDMI for a home theater viewing experience.



The price for each event is US $39.99 and will be transacted at locally equivalent

exchange rates.





Related Articles View More Music Stories