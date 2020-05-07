Epiphone-Guitar Giveaway Of The Day World Tour-Gives 28 Guitars To Fans In April

Last month, GibsonTV debuted the Epiphone Guitar Giveaway Of The Day World Tour and host Mark Agnesi gave away 28 new Epiphone guitars to viewers that tuned-in across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the U.K. The following guitars from the new Epiphone Inspired by Gibson and Epiphone Original collection--$15,000 (approx. value)--are now in the hands of lucky fans at home:

Epiphone Guitar Giveaway Of The Day World Tour guitars:

Les Paul Muse (Smoked Almond Metallic)

Les Paul Muse (Purple Passion Metallic)

Gibson SG Muse (Wanderlust Green Metallic)

Les Paul Classic (Worn Metallic Gold)

SG Muse (Pearl White Metallic)

Les Paul Standard 60's Model (Bourbon Burst)

SG Standard (Heritage Cherry)

SG Muse Wanderlust (Green Metallic)

DC Pro (Midnight Ebony)

Les Paul Muse (Purple Passion Metallic)

Wildkat with Bigsby (Antique Natural)

SG Standard (Heritage Cherry)

Les Paul Standard 50's (Heritage Cherry Sunburst)

SG Muse Pearl (White Metallic)

Les Paul Standard 60's Model (Bourbon Burst)

ES-339 PRO (Cherry)

Les Paul Studio (Smokehouse Burst)

Riviera P93 (Wine Red)

SG Modern Figured (Trans Black Fade)

Les Paul Classic (Honeyburst)

Dot Deluxe ES-335 (Blueburst)

SG Standard (Alpine White)

Casino Coupe (Vintage Sunburst)

Les Paul Special (TV Yellow)

Les Paul Classic (Worn Ebony)

Uptown Kat ES (Sapphire Blue Metallic)

SG Special P-90 (Faded Pelham Blue)

Les Paul Standard 50s (Metallic Gold)



The Epiphone Guitar Giveaway Of The Day World Tour on GibsonTV was made possible worldwide by our partners including Andertons Music (United Kingdom), Rolling Stone (Mexico), Max Guitar (Netherlands), Australis (Australia), Woodbrass (France) and Thomann (Germany).



April 2020 also marked the debut of the month-long Gibson Gives auction of the Rig For Relief which has raised just over $52,000 across 1800 individual donations, officially doubling the original $25,000 target goal. For the Rig For Relief, Gibson partnered with Marshall Amplification, Universal Audio, Fulltone, SoloDallas, R2R, Christian Benner and Dunlop & MXR Pedals, to create a high-value, eight-piece music rig. Gibson Gives-the 501c3 charitable foundation of Gibson--is donating 100% of all proceeds from the Rig For Relief to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, to support musicians in need with vital financial assistance.



The Rig For Relief:

One Marshall Origin 50 heads and matching 4x12 cabinets ($900)

A second Marshall Origin 50 heads and matching 4x12 cabinets ($900)

One Universal Audio Ox Box ($1299)

One Fulltone Tube Tape Echo ($1699)

One SoloDallas Schaffer Replica EX Tower ($1299)

One R2R Electric Amptop Rangemaster Clone ($275)

One Christian Benner one-of-kind custom hand painted leather jacket ($2000)

One Gibson Custom Shop limited edition pedalboard with all pedals provided by Jim Dunlop USA pedals ($4500)



"We are blown away by the response to Rig for Relief and thrilled to be able to support the MusiCares Covid 19 Relief Fund for the artist community" says Elizabeth Heidt, Director of Entertainment Relations at Gibson.

"I expected that we would raise a substantial amount of money through the Rig For Relief, but I was absolutely blown away by the response and generosity of our viewers," adds Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson.

Epiphone Made In The USA, The Texan: HERE.



Epiphone--the leader in affordable professional instruments--has emerged fresh for 2020 with the Epiphone "For Every Stage," new guitar collections and new energy. Since 1873, Epiphone instruments have set the standard for accessible authenticity. Whether you are learning your first song in your bedroom, or rocking a stadium stage, Epiphone has always been there, at every stage and for every stage. The portfolio is comprised of Epiphone Originals which feature new and classic acoustic and electric instruments and Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson collection that offers fans classic Gibson models at an accessible price.



Designed from the original Gibson blueprints, Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson collection includes a Kalamazoo headstock, upgraded electronics and finishes across the Les Paul Junior, Les Paul Special, SG Special, Les Paul Standard 50's, Les Paul Standard 60's, SG Standard, 61 SG Standard w/Maestro, Designer Collection Explorer, Firebird and Flying V as well as, a Les Paul Studio and Les Paul Modern.

For the first time in decades, Epiphone Made in USA arrives with The Texan, hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana. Since 1958, the Epiphone Texan has been the inspiration for generations of world-class songwriters including Paul McCartney and Peter Frampton. Now, The Texan is made in the USA once again, proudly handcrafted by Gibson's finest acoustic luthiers. Featuring all solid woods, X-bracing, and a 25.5" scale length for a powerful tone. The Epiphone Masterbilt Originals are based on Epiphone's most iconic acoustic guitars from the 1960s, built overseas with old-world techniques and include The Texan, Frontier and Excellente. Epiphone Masterbilt Acoustics look and play beautifully at an accessible price point. Other 2020 debuts include the Epiphone UpTown KatTM ES Collection, the next generation of Epiphone's critically acclaimed ES-style archtop, the Les Paul and SG Muse Collection addressing beginner and advanced players in new finishes with modern features appealing to women and men. No matter what stage in the journey the player finds themselves, Epiphone has a model and price point to meet their needs.



For full details on Epiphone-For Every Stage, visit: www.epiphone.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You