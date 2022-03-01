Enisa Releases In-Studio Performance for 'Fake Love'

Fool her once but you'll never fool her twice! Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared the in-studio performance for, FAKE LOVE, a track off her recently released EP of the same name. Enisa finds herself seated in an empty studio armed only with a microphone as she croons about her mistrust of a deceitful lover.

With over 28M worldwide streams and more than 104M total video views, Enisa has proven a truly global favorite, earning chart-topping success in Nigeria, Gambia, Portugal, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and India, to name a few. "Get That Money" marks the latest in a continuing series of increasingly popular releases from the First Lady of Highbridge The Label, following "Tears Hit The Ground" (2.5M views), "Love Cycle" (14.5M views), "Dumb Boy" (13M views), and the smash hit, "Count My Blessings" (36M views).

Enisa has spent her whole life preparing for this journey as a first-generation American born to Albanian immigrant parents. Following her graduation from Brooklyn's esteemed Edward R. Murrow High School, she attended Brooklyn College where she continued to develop her unique musical vision. A series of distinctive cover versions exploded across social media, earning her millions of views and critical acclaim from the likes of Complex, XXL, ThisSongIsSick, and more.

With the wind at her back, Enisa continued to hone her diverse musical approach, infusing contemporary soul pop with Middle Eastern flourishes inspired by her own Muslim heritage. Track releases like Scridge and Genda's viral smash "Karma (Remix)" and such solo singles as "Burn This Bridge" and "Wait for Love" showcased a spectacular knack for raw soul and endless attitude, earning her more than 16M views and over 3M global streams as an independent artist.

2021 proved a milestone year for Enisa, highlighted by a cover appearance in Out Now, debut live performances at NYC's legendary SOB's and Sacramento, CA's Lost In Riddim festival, and a social media explosion that now sees close to 6M total followers around the world, including 2.5M on TikTok alone.

Watch the new music video here: