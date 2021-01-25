Enigma Experience Release Video for 'Equilibrium'

The Enigma Experience have revealed the video for 'Equilibrium', the latest single to be taken from their debut album Question Mark, which is out now via Fuzzormama records.

The video premiered with V13 and mixes slow-motion footage from the band and fans filmed throughout lockdown to create a psychedelic and lighthearted journey.

Commenting on the video, guitarist Niklas Källgren explains, "The song is about finding balance in life, trying to find an 'equilibrium,' but we just wanted to have some fun with the video and with lockdown in full swing this seemed like the best thing to do. The outcome is probably the coolest video ever made, in history of rock'n'roll!"

The new single follows the groove-heavy anthem ' The Zone ' and the fuzz-fuelled debut single ' Lonewolf ', both of which are featured on their debut album, Question Mark, which is out now.

The band sees Sweden and Norway joins forces, as Truckfighters guitarist Niklas 'Mr.Dango' Källgren has teamed up with ex-Truckfighters/Witchcraft drummer Oskar 'Pezo' Johansson and Maurice Adams from Breed/Motorfinger on vocals.

The brainchild of Källgren, he also produced, engineered, mixed and mastered the album as well as playing bass and singing backing vocals.

Question Mark is a very diverse rock record that opens with the ten-minute odyssey 'Realityline,' with vocal harmonies reminiscent of early 90s grunge heroes such as Soundgarden and Alice In Chains whilst elevating guitar lines weave over a pulsating backdrop of rhythm.

Listen here: