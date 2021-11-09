Engelbert Humperdinck to Release 'Regards' Covers EP

In support of his current UK tour legendary vocalist, Engelbert Humperdinck is closing out 2021 with a surprise EP REGARDS available on November 19, 2021 via OK!Good Records.

Regards features new studio recordings of songs Engelbert debuted on his recent "Live at Home" YouTube Special, which has hit over 300,000 views in its first month. The 5-track release includes covers of Willie Nelson's "Funny How Time Slips Away", "Let It Be Me" made famous by The Everly Brothers, and Louis Armstrong's timeless hit "What A Wonderful World."

The EP also includes an 'Orchestral Version' of the fan-favorite "Smile" (Charlie Chaplin) from Engelbert's previous EP Sentiments (2020). Also included is the festive bonus track "Blue Christmas" where the singer updates his friend, Elvis Presley's classic with a Texas Two Step arrangement.

The "King of Romance", as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans, recently celebrated over 50 years in show business. With his most recent albums The Man I Want to Be (2017), Warmest Christmas Wishes (2018) and the EPs Reflections (2019) and Sentiments (2020), Engelbert has shown another side of his talent by picking more introspective songs that connect with his life's experience. His new music has opened a new chapter in the legend's career as he continues to inspire and connect with fans of all ages.

Engelbert is closing out a busy 2021 which included tour dates in the United States and United Kingdom, along with being awarded MBE honors for his services to Music during the Queen's Birthday Honors in June of this year. Most recently the singer was awarded a Silver Play Button by YouTube to commemorate his 100,000 Subscribers on his Channel, powered by his weekly 'Tuesday Museday' vlogs, 'Flashback Friday' episodes and 'Live at Home' Specials.

Watch his recent "Live at Home" concert here: