Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now

Writing duo Kennedy & Nisco (Lindsay Kennedy, Rebecca Nisco) introduce their new musical, Like Cinders, with a live-action-animated music video, "Hit the Sky," on November 10th, 2023. It melds storybook 2D animation and live-action cinematography with powerhouse vocals, inspiring lyrics and lush orchestration.

"Hit the Sky" is the product of worldwide talent, featuring a team of creatives across the US, spanning from New York to California, and even across the pond from the UK. Caitlin Witty's captivating performance encapsulates the spirit of Kennedy & Nisco's song, while Daisy Evans' whimsical animation brings the story to life. Their work is supported by dynamic behind-the-scenes talent, including cinematography and editing by Kyle Dubiel and sound mixing by Zenan Robinson.

Witty comments on the nature of collaboration on this project: "It all feels so seamless how the different parts of what everybody does flow together... [it's] so amazing that it's so cohesive ... and we're on opposite sides of the country and in a different country across the sea. And still the work was able to come together."

Started nearly three years ago as a stand-alone passion project, the song has taken on a life of its own and inspired the writing duo to continue the story in their new musical Like Cinders, which has already gained recognition within the musical theater community after being named a semifinalist for the 2023 O'Neill National Music Theater Conference. The story follows Cinna, a young woman who is tired of hustling to barely survive. When the opportunity arises to bag a Prince and live a life of luxury, it's a dream-case scenario. But what starts as a fairytale quickly becomes a nightmare. As it turns out, changing societal and status norms doesn't happen overnight, or with one marriage. With a revolution looming, Cinna is forced to grapple with what to do when even the right decisions seem to lead to wrong outcomes.

"Hit the Sky" is available for viewing here on the Kennedy & Nisco YouTube channel and available everywhere music is consumed. For more updates, follow @kennedyandnisco on Instagram.

"Hit the Sky" was made possible with the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Kennedy & Nisco would also like to thank the Wilton Playshop for the use of their theater and ongoing support of local artists and new works.