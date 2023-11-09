Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now

Video melds storybook 2D animation and live-action cinematography with powerhouse vocals, inspiring lyrics and lush orchestration.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now

Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now

Writing duo Kennedy & Nisco (Lindsay Kennedy, Rebecca Nisco) introduce their new musical, Like Cinders, with a live-action-animated music video, "Hit the Sky," on November 10th, 2023. It melds storybook 2D animation and live-action cinematography with powerhouse vocals, inspiring lyrics and lush orchestration.

"Hit the Sky" is the product of worldwide talent, featuring a team of creatives across the US, spanning from New York to California, and even across the pond from the UK. Caitlin Witty's captivating performance encapsulates the spirit of Kennedy & Nisco's song, while Daisy Evans' whimsical animation brings the story to life. Their work is supported by dynamic behind-the-scenes talent, including cinematography and editing by Kyle Dubiel and sound mixing by Zenan Robinson.

Witty comments on the nature of collaboration on this project: "It all feels so seamless how the different parts of what everybody does flow together... [it's] so amazing that it's so cohesive ... and we're on opposite sides of the country and in a different country across the sea. And still the work was able to come together."

Started nearly three years ago as a stand-alone passion project, the song has taken on a life of its own and inspired the writing duo to continue the story in their new musical Like Cinders, which has already gained recognition within the musical theater community after being named a semifinalist for the 2023 O'Neill National Music Theater Conference. The story follows Cinna, a young woman who is tired of hustling to barely survive. When the opportunity arises to bag a Prince and live a life of luxury, it's a dream-case scenario. But what starts as a fairytale quickly becomes a nightmare. As it turns out, changing societal and status norms doesn't happen overnight, or with one marriage. With a revolution looming, Cinna is forced to grapple with what to do when even the right decisions seem to lead to wrong outcomes.

"Hit the Sky" is available for viewing here on the Kennedy & Nisco YouTube channel and available everywhere music is consumed. For more updates, follow @kennedyandnisco on Instagram.

"Hit the Sky" was made possible with the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Kennedy & Nisco would also like to thank the Wilton Playshop for the use of their theater and ongoing support of local artists and new works.





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Elyrix Sheds A Tear On Album NO SORROW Photo
Elyrix Sheds A Tear On Album 'NO SORROW'

Elyrix is thrilled to release his new album, No Sorrow, now available on all streaming platforms. Following a string of singles featuring the likes of Gunna and Nav, Elyrix is back and better than ever with his newest body of work No Sorrow. Heading in a more pop direction, No Sorrow is certainly his most honest and open music to date.

2
Haiku Hands Unleash Cool For You Produced by Motez (Flume, Tkay Maidza) Photo
Haiku Hands Unleash 'Cool For You' Produced by Motez (Flume, Tkay Maidza)

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) release 'Cool For You,' produced by Motez (Flume, Disclosure, Sam Smith, Tkay Maidza) via Spinning Top Records. Now that they're back on home soil, they've announced Australian 2023 tour dates, including headline shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

3
Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single One Reality Photo
Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single 'One Reality'

Gathering of Bones unleashes a high-energy, no-holds-barred sound with their latest single 'One Reality' and enriching tracks like 'Diverge' and 'Jigsaw'.

4
Juliana Madrid Releases Let Go (Frou Frou Cover) Photo
Juliana Madrid Releases 'Let Go (Frou Frou Cover)'

After releasing “Trackstar”, co-written with GRAMMY-nominated talents Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc), she finally released the new collection of songs followed by a west coast tour supporting SAINT MOTEL and played her first festival performance at the sold out All Things Go Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN