Ena Fay Unveils Ballad 'Because I Care'

The enchanting voice of the Irish/German singer Ena Fay makes a welcomed return to the airwaves with the incredible new single, taken from her upcoming EP I Can Feel It, Too. This release follows on from her previous singles 'August' and 'Tie My Hands' both revealed last year. Returning with her first offering of the year, Ena Fay unveils the tender, emotive, love inducing ballad 'Because I Care', released with an equally as beautiful, accompanying live band music video.

"I wrote 'Because I Care' about two and a half years ago for vocals and piano. Extending this song to what it is now was a wonderful experience - I worked closely with James Cox who wrote the string quartet parts and Phil Kimber who added the slightly orchestral sounding drums. The song's meaning? It is about the pains and the beauty of caring for someone." - Ena Fay

Encompassed in rich, orchestral instrumentation, heartfelt lyricism and incredibly impassioned vocals, 'Because I Care' is both a beautifully written and masterfully composed piece of music that adheres to Ena Fay's well-loved style of emotive storytelling. Over mounting piano chords, yearnsome violins and lightly plucked cello strings, Ena recalls the high's and the low's of loving somebody, be it platonic or romantic, Ena warns us that love will sometimes be difficult but her lyrics remind us that it will always be worth it.

Listen here: