Emma White Paints Dream Date Scenario in 'If You're In It' Music Video

Artist Emma White serves up the perfect dream date scendario in the video for her latest single "If You're In It," out today. The songstress treated fans to a sneak peak yesterday (11/18), when the visual, directed by Kristin Barlowe and shot at Nashville's Fairlane Hotel, premiered with both CMT Music (network) and Hollywood Life (digital). Catch the video on CMT Music, @CMT's 24/7 music channel, between 6:30-7a EST, 9:30-10am EST, and 12 - 12:30pm EST, 3:30-4pm EST, 6:30-7pm EST, 9-9:30pm ET, 12:30-1am EST and 3:30-4am EST.

Nationally syndicated radio show host Bobby Bones (The Bobby Bones Show) recently called on fans to check out "If You're In It" via a post on his Instagram account - which lead to the song being featured on iHeart Radio's Women of iHeart Country this weekend (11/16). The "relaxed and uber-confident" (Sounds Like Nashville) "If You're In It" was co-written by White, Jenna Paulette and Will Bundy, and produced by Will Bundy.

White released latest EP The Actress in September. The six-song project included critically acclaimed single, "Ten Year Town" - which made waves in Nashville for its honest portrayal of White's struggle to make it in music. Described as an "acoustic ballad [that] hits home [and pulls] at the heartstrings of anyone who's moved to middle Tennessee with songs in their head and stars in their eyes" (Rolling Stone), "Ten Year Town" also received praise from NPR, Billboard and Refinery29, who called the tune "...a heartbreaker, but wow, did someone need to write it." In addition to featuring her strong vocals, it also displayed White's talent in both co-writing (Brinley Addington, Neil Medley) and co-production (Brad Hill).

The Actress marks the first project release for White's co-owned label Whitehouse Records, which launched in January and was established with co-founder and Nashville entrepreneur Jennifer Coyle.

With three million independent streams and a recent spot on Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" list, Emma White is on the fast-track to major success. She's garnered recognition as a 2018 Country Music Obsession (Buzzfeed) after her single "I Thought You Were the One" was featured on Spotify's Wild Country Playlist and became an iTunes Hot Track for eight consecutive months. Already dubbed the "indie Taylor Swift" (Atwood Magazine), with additional praise from BMI as an artist whose "pop savvy vocal[s] and sugary groove ooze unabashed hope & undeniable promise," Emma White is definitely making a name for herself in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss





