Emily Weisband Unveils New EP 'I Call It Being Human'

Taking the next step on her journey from sought-after songwriter for the likes of Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, BTS with Halsey, and Keith Urban, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Emily Weisband unveils her new I Call It Being Human EP via Warner Records today. Listen to I Call It Being Human below.

Throughout the five-track collection, Emily delivers emotionally charged and immediately catchy pop anthems punctuated by eloquent lyricism and nuanced songcraft. Standout collaboration "Love 2 Hard" featuring multiplatinum R&B-pop singer and songwriter Tauren Wells - who most recently teamed up with H.E.R. - provides the perfect counterpoint to Emily with his fluttering falsetto while their back-and-forth drives the hook. Elsewhere on the EP, tracks like "Indie Movie Zoomout Moment" illuminate her vivid storytelling over soft piano as she admits, "All the boys I've loved before have smiles on their faces, kissing girls that aren't me and my heart isn't breaking-cuz I'm sitting here across from you and there's nothing I'd change."

About the project, she comments, "'I Call It Being Human' is, I think, some of the most important music I've put out. It's really simple... as different as we all are in beliefs, race, background, habits, friend groups, music tastes, freakin' FOOD PREFERENCES... at the end of the day, we all want to love and be loved. We want to belong, fully known, and fully accepted. I wanted this project to be about embracing all of the things that make us feel like we can't be loved or accepted. We shame each other for our feelings and our thoughts... we call people extra, or too much or dramatic for going through normal human stuff. This EP is about calling out and normalizing those things."

Being human has never sounded so good.

Listen here: