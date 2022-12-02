Emily James Shares New Single 'Life We've Built'

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist, Portair, teams up with fellow Angelino singer-songwriter Emily James on their intimate new single, "Life We've Built (featuring Emily James)." The achingly beautiful track is a hushed love letter from one partner to another. The song is the latest release from his upcoming EP, Learning How To Die, out February 24, 2023.

When asked about the track Portair explained, "This is a complete celebration of love in its most powerful moments. It's about being so happy with a person and the life you've built together. It could all come apart at some point but for the present moment it means everything to you."

The new EP features his recent single "Above The Salt," which features VÉRITÉ and follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok,. The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives.

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS. He has spent the last year on tour with artists like SYML and Liz Longley as well as doing his own run in the U.S. and UK/EU of Sofar shows.

Listen to the new single here: