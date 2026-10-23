Emily Bear Releases New Single 'God Forbid a Girl Gets Used To This'

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Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Emily Bear has released her new single 'God Forbid a Girl Gets Used To This,' available now via Sony Music Masterworks. The single marks Emily's first release as a solo artist in eight years and her first since signing with the label this summer, ushering in a new chapter for the composer, producer, pianist and singer-songwriter.

Produced by Emily Bear and Julian Dobson (Mark Ronson, RAYE), 'God Forbid a Girl Gets Used To This' pairs an upbeat, infectious sound with a more vulnerable story. Built around the recurring refrain, 'I got trouble with happiness,' the song explores the complicated emotions that come with finally finding something good, and the fear of losing it.

Speaking of the song, Bear said, 'We hear all these stories about how love makes you fearless, love conquers all, and repeat stories of people doing these wildly heroic things in the name of it. But no one really talks about what happens when you finally experience that fated feeling. Suddenly, there's something you're terrified to lose. And instead of becoming fearless, there's a large part of you that becomes the most cowardly version of yourself, bracing for it to disappear simply because you don't believe you deserve something this beautiful. This song lives somewhere in that fear, and in the vulnerability of letting yourself start to believe that maybe a good thing can just be a good thing. I'm equal parts thrilled and terrified to start putting these songs out into the world, play them live, and let them belong to people other than me. So, very appropriately and painfully on the nose, God Forbid A Girl Gets Used To This.'

'God Forbid a Girl Gets Used to This' arrives during a landmark year for Bear, and marks a return to herself after spending the better part of a decade bringing other people's stories to life. At just 25 years old, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after composers of her generation and a highly regarded voice in music with work spanning a variety of genres including jazz, contemporary and musical theater. Most recently, she took part in composing Tony Gilroy's upcoming film Behemoth!, joining a collective of nine prominent composers crafting the score. Next month, Emily will bring her live show to Blue Note Los Angeles on November 10 and 11. Tickets are available for purchase here.

About Emily Bear

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer, producer, pianist, and chart-topping recording artist Emily Bear has been redefining what it means to be a modern musician since her professional debut at age five. Bear's creative work spans jazz, classical, pop, film, television, and musical theater, establishing her as a versatile and in-demand creator.

Bear made history as the youngest composer to write the soundtrack for a Disney animated feature film, for the worldwide box office success Moana 2. Bear is also the youngest artist to win a Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, acting as both composer and sole producer for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album. Mentored and produced by Quincy Jones, Bear has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an Emmy Award for Best Original Score.

She has performed on some of the world's most iconic stages including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Montreux Jazz Festival, was the featured pianist on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, and was featured on Forbes' '30 Under 30' list.

Currently, Bear is one of nine co-composers including Alan Silvestri, James Newton Howard, and Michael Giacchino contributing to the score for Tony Gilroy's upcoming Searchlight Pictures feature film drama, Behemoth!, starring Pedro Pascal. She continues to collaborate on major projects for film, television, and Broadway, while working on new music for her Sony Music Masterworks debut recording.

Photo Credit: isstudio



Photo Credit: isstudio

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