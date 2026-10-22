BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl to Launch

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Hollywood Records has opened pre-orders for the vinyl edition of BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring original music by The Behemoth! Collective: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts and Alan Silvestri. Each composer wrote as the voice behind a different piece of music in the story, from a blockbuster franchise score, a vintage cartoon theme to a cello etude and a talented young composer's original songs. The film was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tony Gilroy and stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a cellist who returns to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road.

Gilroy cast the composers as if they were actors, giving each piece of music within the film its own voice. It was recorded in some of Hollywood's most storied rooms, including the Sony Pictures Scoring Stage (the former MGM stage), the Newman Scoring Stage at Fox and EastWest Studios. 'BEHEMOTH! is a love letter to the movie music of Hollywood, the tradition and value and beauty of it,' said Gilroy.

The vinyl edition is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium. The digital soundtrack arrives November 13, BEHEMOTH! opens in theaters December 4, and the vinyl will be available December 11.

Tracklist

1. Serian Suite

2. Spies Don't Run – Duende!

3. Spies Don't Run - Spies Don't Run

4. Spies Don't Run - Spies Don't Cry

5. Season of Glass - Love Theme

6. Season of Glass - Dallas Waltz

7. Look Away Jones – Main Title

8. Hap and Slappy - Munch and Judy

9. Tolerance Hill - Winter Candles

10. Tolerance Hill – Ashes

11. Nadia's Requiem

12. Cello Etude Suite

13. Behemoth! - Cosmic Break-In

14. Behemoth! - Toothbrush Run

15. Your God Is Sleeping

16. Viv's Behemoth!

17. Duet

18. Adios Amigos

19. Make Mine Salty

About the Behemoth! Collective

The Behemoth! Collective is the nine-composer group credited with the music for BEHEMOTH!. Tony Gilroy brought each composer on to give every piece of music in the film its own voice.

Michael Abels (GET OUT, US, NOPE) wrote the cello études Alex practices in the film.

Emily Bear (MOANA 2) wrote the score for SEASONS OF GLASS, a fictional romantic drama, and co-wrote the song 'Make Mine Salty' with Gilroy.

Lukas Frank (EAST OF WALL) wrote 'Your God Is Sleeping' and the Serian family theme.

Michael Giacchino (UP, THE INCREDIBLES) wrote the cartoon theme for Alex's father's character.

James Newton Howard (MICHAEL CLAYTON, DEFIANCE) wrote the music for Viviana, including the requiem co-written with Gilroy and the closing duet.

Henry Jackman (CAPTAIN PHILLIPS) wrote SPIES DON'T RUN, the film's first Los Angeles scoring session.

Nami Melumad (THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER) wrote the harp cues from the fictional TOLERANCE HILL.

Brandon Roberts ('ANDOR,' FREE SOLO) wrote the theme for LOOK AWAY JONES, a fictional 1980s detective series.

Alan Silvestri (FORREST GUMP, THE POLAR EXPRESS) wrote the score for the blockbuster movie OPEN WORLD, which has a decoy title for a fictional production called BEHEMOTH!

About Behemoth!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 51 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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