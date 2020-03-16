EmiSunshine Joins CHILLPAK HOLLYWOOD HOUR With The X-Files' Dean Haglund

EmiSunshine has written and performed many spooky songs, so it should come as no surprise that actor Dean Haglund invited her to join him for an interview on his weekly "Chillpak Hollywood Hour," airing Monday, March 16 on the Odysy Radio Network and with the iHeartRadio app.

Odysy features science fiction, science fact, and paranormal-themed programs, including Haglund's weekly podcast, co-hosted by producer/director Phil Leirness, in which they discuss film, television and conspiracy theories, often with a humorous twist. Though the veteran character actor has played a wide range of roles, he is often associated with science fiction and mystery, because of his role as computer hacker "Ringo Langly" on the popular TV series "The X-Files" and its spinoff, "The Lone Gunmen."

EmiSunshine is a 15-year-old singer/songwriter, who was named by Rolling Stone among "10 new country artists you need to know" in 2017. Growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee, she has admitted to having an affinity for murder ballads, which are traditional in bluegrass and old-time mountain music. Several of her songs, such as "Strong Armed Robbery," "Oh, Caroline," "Scarecrow" and others, tell stories involving ghostly or mysterious characters.

(Listen to "Oh, Caroline" and "Scarecrow" here.)

"Have you ever seen a ghost?" Haglund asked Emi during their interview, which was recorded recently in a studio near Detroit, Michigan.

"I started to go to bed, and I heard footsteps upstairs," she said. "They got repetitive and it was really creepy, so I got my mom and I was like, 'Mom, do you hear that?' and she said, 'What are you talking about?' and then it just stopped."

"That's pretty creepy," Haglund said, suggesting that maybe Emi should turn that experience into a song.

Despite the ghost story, most of the interview is focused on art and the creative process. In addition to music, Emi enjoys drawing and Haglund is a prolific painter, whose work can be seen on his Instagram page.

EmiSunshine's music is available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and most other digital platforms, as well as through her website, TheEmiSunshine.com.

EmiSunshine's interview on "Chillpak Hollywood Hour" will air on Monday, March 16, on Odysy Radio at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT, streaming at Odysy1.com and through the iHeartRadio app. Information about the program is available at ChillpakHollywood.com.





