EmiSunshine Drops New Single 'The Boy I Never Loved' From Upcoming Bluegrass Album

The album SIDESHOW will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Singer/songwriter EmiSunshine is a woman scorned in “The Boy I Never Loved,” the first single to be released from her forthcoming bluegrass album SIDESHOW (Little Blackbird Records).

Sung in the first person, “The Boy I Never Loved” tells the story of a young woman lamenting the fact that a former boyfriend is about to marry someone else. Left to the listener’s imagination is whether she truly never loved him or merely claims not to, out of resentment for the condition in which he left her.

“…the boy I’ll never love / Will never say a thing / About the little fair-haired baby / With eyes of Knoxville green.”

“The Boy I Never Loved” was written by EmiSunhine, Alisha Hamilton (her mother), and acclaimed Nashville songwriter Leslie Satcher, who cowrote several other songs on the upcoming album.

“Leslie is one of my favorite cowriters,” Emi said. “We hit on this idea of a man who’s marrying the wrong girl. The woman he loves is fierce and full of fire, but due to family issues he can’t acknowledge her, so she’s not going to admit her love for him, either.”

“The Boy I Never Loved” features performances by EmiSunsine (ukulele and vocals), Randall Hamilton (bass), Bobby Hill (percussion), Justin Moses (guitar, banjo, fiddle), Addie Levy (mandolin), and James Adkins (guitar).

Now 19 years old, EmiSunshine has been attracting national attention since appearing on NBC’s Today show at age 9. She has since appeared on American Idol, Little Big Shots, Pickler & Ben, Music City Roots, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Song of the Mountains, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary motion picture The King, for which she wrote and performed two original songs. She is the recipient of the 2019 ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award.

“The Boy I Never Loved” is available on SpotifyApple Music and most other digital music outlets. The album SIDESHOW will be released digitally on October 6 and on CD here.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

