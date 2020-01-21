Emancipator Announces New Album MOUNTAIN OF MEMORY

A sleeping giant of the electronic music world, Douglas Appling -- more commonly known as EMANCIPATOR -- has quietly established himself as a mainstay in the electronic music scene since the release of his debut album Soon It Will Be Cold Enough in 2006. Today (January 31) it is announced he will release his sixth studio album Mountain of Memory on his label Loci Records April 3, 2020 with the release of a new single "Labyrinth" and set out on tour.

Listen to "Labyrinth" here: http://ffm.to/emancipator-labyrinth

"Listeners will probably notice that it shares a lot in common with the original Emancipator vibe," shares Appling on "Labyrinth." "It has a quest-like, adventurous spirit and reflects that part of the hero's journey toward enlightenment. Musically, this song went through many forms over the years. It felt like I was building a labyrinth of melodies that I would have to produce my way out of, and here we are with the finished track."

Classically trained as a violinist from an early age, Appling's organic approach to electronic music production draws inspiration from a wide range of international cultures and musical genres, culminating in a refreshingly authentic brand of electronic music that has infiltrated global consciousness. Mountain of Memory-which follows his other albums Baralku (2017), Seven Seas (2015), Dusk To Dawn (2013), Safe in the Steep Cliffs (2010) and Soon It Will Be Cold Enough-Appling states, "...feels like a wave of memories, a geological archive of sounds. These songs were very much created layer by layer, each sound a sedimentary piece of the bigger picture. This album is a collection of songs that have only become stronger over time, throughout various waves of creativity and entropy. There is feeling of feeling of building upon the past and looking toward the future. We are all standing on the shoulders of giants."

To support Mountain of Memory, Appling will take out his live band, EMANCIPATOR ENSEMBLE with 13 dates along North America's western seaboard, kicking of April 29 in Santa Barbara, CA for the first phase of touring this year. Other destinations include San Diego's The Observatory, Los Angeles' The Fonda, San Francisco's The Warfield and Seattle's Showbox Sodo. At each show, the EMANCIPATOR ENSEMBLE-who is Doug Appling (production/guitar) along with Ilya Goldberg (violin), Colby Buckler (drums), Mub Fractal (bass) and Asher Fulero (keys)-will treat fans to a live performance of material from the new album along with favorites from the Emancipator catalogue. Tour dates are as follows:

Date City Venue 4/29/20 Santa Barbara, CA Soho Music Club 4/30/20 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park 5/1/20 Phoenix The Van Buren 5/2/20 Los Angeles The Fonda 5/5/20 Bellingham, WA Wild Buffalo 5/7/20 Portland Crystal Ballroom 5/8/20 Vancouver Commodore Ballroom 5/9/20 Seattle Showbox Sodo 5/10/20 Bend, OR Domino Room 5/13/20 Arcata, CA Arcata Theatre 5/14/20 Nevada City, NV Miners Foundry 5/15/20 Sacramento Ace of Spades 5/16/20 San Francisco The Warfield





