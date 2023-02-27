Em Beihold Releases New Single While Touring With Lewis Capaldi

Platinum-certified critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Em Beihold shares a new single entitled "Roller Coasters Make Me Sad" via Moon Projects/Republic Records. Watch the official lyric video created by Julia Fernandez below.

The track infuses her incredible songwriting with introspection. It's the anthem for anyone who is confused as to why they aren't happier when everyone around them seems to be enjoying themselves.

"First they take you up the track, build you up and take it back, everybody else will laugh, Roller Coasters make me sad." She doubles down on the bridge with "I should be having fun, I should be having fun, I should be having fun" which comes across as a puzzling internal chant for those who wish they had stayed home.

"It's about the experience with 'Numb Little Bug'," she admits. "On the day it dropped, the response was insane. I should've been happy. Instead, I felt this pressure to keep the momentum going. I knew that everything that goes up must come down. I was bracing for the fall, because it was so unbelievably good. I couldn't just enjoy the ride. At the same time, I do hate Roller Coasters."

Stay tuned for the premiere of an equally thrilling music video to accompany the track.

Recently, she joined forces with platinum-certified Nashville-based singer and songwriter Stephen Sanchez for the television debut of their duet for "Until I Found You."

Their collaboration has racked up nearly half-a-billion streams, while they captivated audiences with a show-stopping performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. In addition, the song was recently heavily featured in the final episodes of Netflix's own Ginny + Georgia.

Continuing on an already huge year, Em is confirmed to open for Lewis Capaldi on his North American 2023 Tour. The 15 sees Em join Capaldi at some North America's most iconic venues including Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on March 30th and New York's Radio City Music Hall on April 6th. See full tour dates below. Tickets can be found at https://www.embeihold.com/tour.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Em Beihold Tour*

March 30th Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

April 1st Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

April 3rd Washington, D.C. The Anthem

April 4th Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

April 6th New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 7th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino Premier Theater

April 10th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 11th Laval, QC Place Bell

April 14th Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15th Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theater

April 17th Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 19th Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 20th Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 22nd Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

April 23rd Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

*Opening for Lewis Capaldi

ABOUT EM BEIHOLD

Via music, Em Beihold converses and connects much like your closest friend would. She isn't afraid to be blunt, disclose her insecurities, or laugh inappropriately, yet she's got nothing but love. It's why she's quietly emerged as an identifiable and inimitable platinum-certified pop songstress with north of 1 billion streams and widespread critical acclaim.

She's the girl on the red carpet with the $10 coat (who will proudly tell anyone who asks!) and who sends her hair stylist a picture of Jessica Rabbit as inspo for a late-night TV appearance (this particular instance went nuts on TikTok!).

The Los Angeles native climbed into the pop culture conversation with the 2022 platinum smash "Numb Little Bug." It has generated over 500 million global streams in addition to cracking the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and lifting Em to #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

She only accelerated her rise with the Egg In The Backseat EP, making her late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She incited the applause of The New York Times, Stereogum, Teen Vogue, V Magazine, and Variety who hailed, "Beihold is very much part of the new guard."

She lent her voice to a duet version of Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You," which exploded to the tune of over 230 million Spotify streams. Moreover, they lit up The Late Late Show with James Corden together during a smoldering performance. Yet, she opens up even more on a series of 2023 singles for Moon Projects/Republic Records.