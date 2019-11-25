Elvis' 85th Birthday to be Celebrated Over Four Days at Graceland

Music fans from around the world will travel to Elvis Presley's Graceland® in January to celebrate the King of Rock 'n' Roll's™ 85th birthday. Numerous events are scheduled for January 8-11, 2020, including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, The Auction at Graceland, an Elvis Birthday Bash and Evening Tour, a Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, plus the fan-favorite concert Elvis: Live in Concert featuring TCB Band members James Burton, Glen Hardin and Ronnie Tutt, Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling. Many of the birthday celebration events will be held at The Guest House at Graceland™, the AAA Four Diamond-rated resort hotel located just steps from Graceland. For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets visit Graceland.com.

The highlights of the four days of celebrations will be two concerts at the Soundstage at Graceland:

On Friday, January 10, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra brings their annual Elvis Pops Concert to Graceland. Musician and singer Terry Mike Jeffrey and his band join the orchestra for a special birthday salute featuring music from all facets of Elvis' career. With performances featuring his greatest hits, movie songs and love ballads that will take you from Memphis to Las Vegas to Hawaii all in one evening.

Then, on Saturday, January 11, fans will be treated to a very special Elvis: Live in Concert. The concert will feature amazing on-screen performances from the King of Rock 'n' Roll, backed live on stage by a live band with appearances by TCB Band members James Burton, Glen Hardin and Ronnie Tutt. In addition, the evening will include special appearances by Priscilla Presley and long-term Elvis associate Jerry Schilling. This will be the first time to see them all together at Graceland on one stage.

Festivities begin on January 8, Elvis' birthday. At 9:00 a.m. the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will take place on Graceland's North Lawn. The special ceremony will feature Graceland/EPE officials, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Following the event, complimentary birthday cake and coffee will be served at Vernon's Smokehouse, Elvis Presley's Memphis.

At 11:00 a.m. fans and collectors from around the world will have the opportunity to participate on-site and online in the The Auction at Graceland, featuring artifacts authenticated by Graceland Authenticated. All the items in the auction will be offered from third-party collectors and none of the items included in the auction will come from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale. In addition to artifacts several "Graceland Experiences" will be auctioned with the proceeds benefitting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. For more information about auction registration, auction fees or how to submit items for consideration by Graceland Authenticated for future auctions, visit The Auction at Graceland or email auctioninfo@graceland.com.

That evening, hundreds of fans will celebrate Elvis' 85th birthday with a party at Elvis Presley's Memphis and a private evening tour of Graceland Mansion decorated for the holidays. Guests will dance to Elvis music by DJ Argo of SiriusXM's Elvis Radio at Presley Motors while enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres and cash bars, Elvis trivia, scavenger hunts, and more.

On January 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the Guest House Theater, Tom Brown will host a special Conversations on Elvis featuring Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling, who will share some of their favorite memories and stories about Elvis and the time they spent with him at Graceland. Graceland's Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese will be a special guest as well to share artifacts from the Graceland Archives.

That evening at the Guest House Theater, singer, songwriter and guitarist John Paul Keith will perform a Tribute to Sun Studio featuring music from Elvis to Johnny Cash to Jerry Lee Lewis and others. The show will pay tribute to legendary Sun artists and the music born out of 706 Union that changed the world. Special guest performers for the show include songwriter and recording artist Chuck Mead, who was musical director of "Million Dollar Quartet" musical and the "Sun Records" CMT series and singer/guitarist Jerry Phillips, son of Sam Phillips.

On January 10 at 2:00 p.m. is the Elvis Fan Club Celebration in the Guest House Theater. Fan club presidents and members will celebrate what it means to be an Elvis fan through this special event that will feature fans stories, prizes, competitions and more.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit Graceland.com/Birthday.





