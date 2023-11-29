Elohim Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Position Music

President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today that genre-bending artist Elohim has signed a record label deal with Position Music. Elohim will release her next single “Broken Face” via Position Music on December 15 — the combination of Elohim’s intimate lyrics and spine-tingling voice set to delicate piano and string swells reveal a vulnerable side of the acclaimed electronic artist.

“Broken Face” kicks off a new release cycle for Elohim who is planning a string of new records and tour dates in 2024.

With over 600+ million streams worldwide, the versatile singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and DJ has collaborated with the likes of Skrillex, Marshmello, AWOLNATION, Big Freedia, Big Gigantic, Whethan, Louis The Child, Flux Pavillion, and others. Her self-titled full-length album charted on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums in 2018. A mainstay on the worldwide dance music festival scene, Elohim has recently performed at Coachella, Bonnaroo, EDC Mexico, Electric Forest, Ultra, and more.

"From the first time I walked into Position with Corey Berkowitz in April, I felt a sense of community and family throughout the entire building. I sat in a room with Tyler, Mark, J, and Emily [Weber] and we listened through some records of mine. Tyler's first comments were about my unique voice. He has stayed true to that sentiment and that means a lot to me. I finally feel aligned with a proper team that understands my vision and message as an artist,” says Elohim.

“Elohim is such a captivating artist because she has a unique combination of being deeply rooted in electronic music, a classically-trained pianist, and a truly world-class voice. She can authentically move between dark electronic worlds and highly emotional intimate moments. We are so excited to see what comes from her next,” says Tyler Bacon.

Elohim enters her Position Music record deal with the full support of her Rock Mafia production team. Rock Mafia, a music production and songwriting collective founded by Tim James and Antonina Armato, has worked with the likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, X Ambassadors, Eminem, Diplo, Young Thug, Wyclef Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zedd, and more. Rock Mafia will work in tandem with Position Music on Elohim’s future releases.

“I've known Tyler, Mark, and J for some time and we have always talked about working together. It's so great to feel the intense passion that Tyler, Mark, and J have for Elohim. El is a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-generation artist and I can't wait to see what Position does in this next chapter for her career,” says Tim James.

Elohim joins a growing Position Music label roster, already home to Kyle Dion, Kid Bloom, Ryan Oakes, Layto, Welshly Arms, Blackway, Hunter Metts, and more. Elohim is published by Concord Music Publishing.

Photo Credit: Delia Bush