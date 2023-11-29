Elohim Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Position Music

“Broken Face” kicks off a new release cycle for Elohim who is planning a string of new records and tour dates in 2024.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 4 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things

Elohim Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Position Music

President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today that genre-bending artist Elohim has signed a record label deal with Position Music. Elohim will release her next single “Broken Face” via Position Music on December 15 — the combination of Elohim’s intimate lyrics and spine-tingling voice set to delicate piano and string swells reveal a vulnerable side of the acclaimed electronic artist.

“Broken Face” kicks off a new release cycle for Elohim who is planning a string of new records and tour dates in 2024.

With over 600+ million streams worldwide, the versatile singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and DJ has collaborated with the likes of Skrillex, Marshmello, AWOLNATION,  Big Freedia, Big Gigantic, Whethan, Louis The Child, Flux Pavillion, and others. Her self-titled full-length album charted on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums in 2018. A mainstay on the worldwide dance music festival scene, Elohim has recently performed at Coachella, Bonnaroo, EDC Mexico, Electric Forest, Ultra, and more.

"From the first time I walked into Position with Corey Berkowitz in April, I felt a sense of community and family throughout the entire building. I sat in a room with Tyler, Mark, J, and Emily [Weber] and we listened through some records of mine. Tyler's first comments were about my unique voice. He has stayed true to that sentiment and that means a lot to me. I finally feel aligned with a proper team that understands my vision and message as an artist,” says Elohim.

“Elohim is such a captivating artist because she has a unique combination of being deeply rooted in electronic music, a classically-trained pianist, and a truly world-class voice. She can authentically move between dark electronic worlds and highly emotional intimate moments. We are so excited to see what comes from her next,” says Tyler Bacon.

Elohim enters her Position Music record deal with the full support of her Rock Mafia production team. Rock Mafia, a music production and songwriting collective founded by Tim James and Antonina Armato, has worked with the likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, X Ambassadors, Eminem, Diplo, Young Thug, Wyclef Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zedd, and more. Rock Mafia will work in tandem with Position Music on Elohim’s future releases.

“I've known Tyler, Mark, and J for some time and we have always talked about working together. It's so great to feel the intense passion that Tyler, Mark, and J have for Elohim. El is a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-generation artist and I can't wait to see what Position does in this next chapter for her career,” says Tim James.

Elohim joins a growing Position Music label roster, already home to Kyle Dion, Kid Bloom, Ryan Oakes, Layto, Welshly Arms, Blackway, Hunter Metts, and more. Elohim is published by Concord Music Publishing.

Photo Credit: Delia Bush



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
iHeartRadios 2024 ALTer EGO to Stream on Veeps Photo
iHeartRadio's 2024 ALTer EGO to Stream on Veeps

The livestream will feature an extraordinary selection of talent from the lineup including sets from Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

2
Tori Spelling & More to Present at iHeartRadios Jingle Ball Photo
Tori Spelling & More to Present at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 reveals celebrity presenters and attendees including Dixie D’Amelio, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and more. Find out who will be at the iconic holiday show in Los Angeles.

3
Future Islands Release New Single The Fight From Forthcoming Album Photo
Future Islands Release New Single 'The Fight' From Forthcoming Album

“The Fight” follows previously released singles ‘Deep in the Night,' “King of Sweden” and “Peach”. More recently, the band shared “The Tower,” alongside a video directed by Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun). This marks the second project Van Tulleken and Herring have worked on together following Apple TV's The Changeling.

4
Queer Alt-Pop Artist RAEGAN Releases New Single COINS Photo
Queer Alt-Pop Artist RAEGAN Releases New Single 'COINS'

Queer alt-pop artist RAEGAN has released a powerful new single titled 'COINS.' Discover the empowering message behind the song. The track is accompanied by a music video that serves as a symbolic representation of RAEGAN's journey and making her dreams a reality. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlaneVideo: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane
Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming EpisodesKate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming Episodes
The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter TourThe Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour
MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie MusicalMEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie Musical

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED