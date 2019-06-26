Elohim Debuts Official Video For Wiz Khalifa Collaboration on FYM

Los Angeles artist / producer Elohim has released the official video for her new collaboration with Wiz Khalifa on single "FYM." The video debuted with Apple Music yesterday here.

The song released last month via 12 Tone Music here and stems from a personal story which Elohim describes, "My mom always told me we were rich in love instead of money. It never made sense until now. Love is completely invaluable and the reason we are all here. I am grateful to have Wiz on this record. He embodies a true icon that is full of love."

Watch the official video now here:





Describing the filming of the video, Elohim adds, "I flew in from tour for 24 hours to shoot this video and it was the best experience. such an amazing team and wiz is the kindest soul. sharing love and light is my goal in life, being surrounded by it is a special surprise."

This May, Elohim released her new EP titled, Braindead, available everywhere now here. The project explores Elohim's courageous struggle with mental health - a centerpiece of her artistry and songwriting since day 1. The release was timed with the month of May in support of Mental Health Awareness Month and Elohim donated 100% of the May proceeds from the EP to a selection of charities focusing on providing outreach and support for those suffering from mental health issues.

Last week, Elohim released the official video for EP single "tv" here and she is also currently releasing an exclusive documentary series showcasing her struggles with mental health and resilience through her journey. Follow the full docu-series here.

This spring, Elohim debuted a stripped-back set with just her at a piano accompanied by a string quartet at a run of L.A. / NYC intimate shows. She followed with a N. American tour with blackbear which just wrapped and has also played festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle Hangout Fest, and Governor's Ball. See upcoming festival dates below. Buy tickets here.

Jul 5 // Surrey, BC, Canada @ Fvded In The Park

Jul 19 // Denver, CO @ Global Dance Festival

Oct 25-27 // New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Late 2018, Elohim announced a partnership with OWSLA on a pair of singles starting with "Connect" and following with "Buckets" this January. Both tracks were co-produced with Skrillex and drew praise from outlets such as UPROXX, Highsnobiety, Billboard, and Flaunt. Watch the official videos for "Connect" and "Buckets." This spring, Elohim also released a collaboration with Quinn XCII on single, "Holding Hands," which features Elohim on vocals. Listen here.

April 2018, Elohim released her debut album, Elohim, the pinnacle of a whirlwind year dotted with original releases and collaborations alongside extensive touring, catapulting Elohim to new heights among the top breakout artists of the year. The album has seen widespread critical acclaim from outlets such as The FADER, Mixmag, Complex, and Noisey driven by singles "Half Love," "f Your Money," and "Panic Attacks (ft. Yoshi Flower)."



On the live side, Elohim has captivated crowds on multiple headline tours as well as direct support tours with Alison Wonderland and The Glitch Mob. She has also graced the stage at major festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, Outside Lands, HARD, among others.





