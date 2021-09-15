Elodie Gervaise Debuts New Single 'IMYG'

Today, Paris-based French/Australian artist and songwriter Elodie Gervaise has debuted a brand new single, "IMYG." Listen to "IMYG" everywhere here.

Blending layered electronics with intricate synths, Elodie creates hypnotizing soundscapes with powerful vocals derived from a place of pure emotion.

Watch the video below!

On the track, which stylizes the lyric "I'm your guy" into a haunting refrain, Elodie notes, "'IMYG' is based on a light and intangible connection describing an encounter the day before the first lockdown. The story of two souls having met in a past life and crossing paths again."

"IMYG" is the first single to see a release from Elodie's upcoming new EP, Syzygy, due out fall 2021 via B3SCI Records.

On the project, which was written and recorded in collaboration with producer Maria Korkeila, Elodie describes, "Connection is vital. It is what creates a sense of belonging, and according to this project, what matters most in life. Our relationships are what enable us to survive and truly feel seen. That is what is expressed in the Syzygy EP."

After establishing her profile in Australia as a vocalist and guitarist in bands such as Galaxy Girls and Candy Lucid, Elodie moved to Paris to immerse herself in her French roots and draw inspiration from the European scene. In Paris, she formed a self-titled 4-piece band and went on to release her debut EP, Brut, which garnered critical support from outlets such as Rolling Stone (France) & Brain Magazine.

Since the release of Brut and a run of live shows with her band prior to the pandemic, Elodie Gervaise is now forging a fully solo path, with "IMYG" marking the first taste. Be on the lookout for more to come fall 2021 in anticipation of the forthcoming Syzygy EP.

Catch Elodie live next September 25 in Paris @ Serpent A Plume.