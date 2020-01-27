Elli K Unleashes Her New Record LOVE COLLAGE

South Korean artist Elli K has officially released her long-awaited EP Love Collage. Elli K teamed up with composer/producer Leo Z (Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Nathan Pacheco, Katherine Jenkins) and songwriter Zarah Mahler on this project. The record was manifested at the prestigious Capitol Studios and EastWest Studios in Hollywood, CA. The full album, Love Collage, now available on all digital streaming platforms.



The EP was first announced through Elli K's first single "Dawn". A complex song about the immortality of love after a couple's inevitable parting, Elli K collaborated vocally with Leo Z. Reflecting on the initial inspiration for "Dawn", Elli K says, "Even after the breakup, the memory of love will live in the hearts as another form of love. I wanted to express this maturity of love, accepting the inevitable parting. "

Elli K has continually transcended boundaries with her cover of Tony Bennett's "The Shadow of Your Smile" and "My Everything", a collaboration with actor/singer Hunter Parrish. Each single has taken audiences one step closer to Elli K's new musical journey to the US. Her EP, Love Collage, is comprised of more original tracks that capture the essence of love and its many colors through beauty, lyricism, and melody.



The album's producer and composer, Leo Z, says, "Love Collage is the experience of love, from the birth to memory of it, through a cycle of five songs. Each song represents one phase of the entire sentimental chronicle." He continues, "This album focuses on the positive effect of a love story, on the mature perception of its true, unconditional function."



Elli K is excited to now have the completed record out and be able to share her musical inspirations with new fans. Currently, she is hosting a song cover contest for her duet "My Everything", which features amazing prizes such as a trip to Seoul and exclusive K-Beauty products. Be sure to follow Elli K on social media for all music exclusives and updates.





