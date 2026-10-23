Ellen Krauss Shares New Single LOOK AT YOU

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Following the release of her latest single, I Roll My Eyes, one of Scandinavia's most exciting emerging pop artists, Ellen Krauss, returns today with her latest offering, Look At You.

Laced with nostalgia, Look At You sees Ellen reflecting on her childhood, offering a glimpse into her most vulnerable and introspective side. Winding back the years, she delves into the memories, relationships and moments that have helped shape the person she has become, exploring family, identity and the questions that come with growing up.

Ellen draws inspiration from her surroundings and the life she shares with the people closest to her. Look At You is part of a new body of work that will feature on Ellen's forthcoming album, set for release in early 2027. Deeply personal and reflective, these new songs mark a period of openness for Ellen following years of shutting down and keeping parts of herself guarded.

'If 'I Roll My Eyes' is the tip of the iceberg, then 'Look At You' could be what was hiding below,' Ellen says.

Following the release of her last album and its accompanying tour, Ellen went, in her own words, 'straight into the therapist's chair'. Questions around family soon began to surface, and she carried them with her into the studio, where they found their way into her creative work. On Look At You, Ellen revisits parts of her childhood and explores the ways memories from that time can continue to shape adult life. It is a nostalgic song, but one that resists romanticising the past. Rather than offering definitive answers, Ellen leaves space for listeners to draw their own conclusions, filling in the gaps and finding their own meaning in what she leaves unsaid.

Ellen explains, 'I'm coming to terms with certain parts of my childhood, and I don't think I've ever had the strength or courage to be this direct about the subject in my songwriting. But perhaps, above all, the song is about a longing for family and a longing to find my way home.'

Musically, a simple, repetitive production reinforces the sense of memories and recurring reminders. Small sonic cues surface here and there, while the kick drum drives the song forward - a constant reminder of movement, even as Ellen looks back.

With heart-on-the-outside honesty and an instinctive feel for pop melodies, low-key intensity, Ellen Krauss has the rare ability to make intimate emotions feel grand and universal. These songs are intimate but deserve the space to be played very loud live.

About Ellen Krauss

Since her debut, Ellen Krauss has established herself as one of Sweden's most distinctive and acclaimed singer-songwriters. Following her major breakthrough on the TV4 show Så Mycket Bättre, one of Sweden's biggest and most influential music television shows, where some of the country's most celebrated artists reinterpret each other's songs, her success has continued with a 2024 Swedish Grammy Award for Singer-Songwriter of the Year, the 'LGBTQ+ of the Year' award at the QX Gala, and a prestigious appearance on the radio program Sommar i P1, to name a few highlights.

The release of the album Romeo was followed by the major Swedish tour Romeo On Tour which subsequently took Ellen to Europe, where she toured alongside American artist Joshua Radin.

After these intense years, Ellen took a break from performing and went straight into her newly built studio in Surbrunnsgatan, Stockholm. Look At You continues a new chapter for Ellen Krauss as she prepares for a new album release in 2027.







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